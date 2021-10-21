Power companies required to better prepare plants for winter in first phase of rule approved by Texas regulators

Power generators will be required to implement best practices for extreme weather preparedness as recommended by a 2011 report by federal regulators and a 2012 PUCT report that was submitted to the Texas Legislature.

Requirements include preparations to operate during cold temperatures, such as providing training on winter preparations and determining minimum temperatures at which the plant can operate. Companies also will be required to fix any known “acute” issues that arose during the 2020-21 winter season, such as fixing components that broke during the February storm.

“Never before have we had such robust weatherization standards in place with enforcement authority,” Commissioner Lori Cobos said during the Thursday meeting. “I think that is a huge step forward for the industry.”

The Railroad Commission, meanwhile, is currently designing rules to designate certain natural gas facilities as “critical,” a designation that would help electric utility companies avoid cutting power to important facilities during mandatory power outages. The February blackouts were aggravated by utilities inadvertently cutting power to the natural gas facilities that supplied many of their power plants with fuel.

The PUCT is also considering rules to rewrite how Texas’ deregulated electricity market functions.