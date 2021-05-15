Potato
Not only does he have a great name, he has the personality to match it! He is an older adult... View on PetFinder
Brazos County health officials reported 40 new cases and one virus-related death among county residents on Wednesday.
She is charged with tampering with evidence, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.
She was charged with three first-degree felony counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A man suspected in a shooting death in Bryan over the weekend turned himself on Monday, officials said.
According to College Station police, she hit a pillar at the entrance of a restaurant on University Drive on Wednesday.
A 40-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after violating the conditions of his probation after an assault family …
Officials said the shooting appears to be the result of a property dispute.
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
The solar farm and accompanying 59-megawatt battery storage system, which Enel Green Power expects to have operational by the end of this year, is being constructed south of Iola in the northern part of the county.
The Bryan Police Department was investigating Sunday after a fatal shooting in the 4300 block of College Main Street.