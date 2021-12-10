Pope to Catholic jurists: Respect basic human rights

Already, the tribunal president has ordered prosecutors to throw out their indictments for four of their suspects and start over because they failed to respect basic procedural steps during the investigation meant to protect the rights of the accused.

The tribunal president also has repeatedly ordered prosecutors to turn over to the defense the videotaped recordings of a key suspect-turned-star witness so the suspects can adequately prepare their defense. The prosecutors initially refused, then deposited most of the tapes but with cuts that in some cases amounted to an hour. The tribunal president is due to rule next week on defense demands that the complete tapes be turned over.

Excerpts of those tapes were leaked to an Italian newspaper last week, prompting nine defense lawyers to denounce the leaks as the latest violation of defense rights. Their joint statement suggested they believe the leak may have come from the prosecutors’ office itself.

The prosecutors’ two-year investigation was marked by several leaks to Italian media from unnamed “judicial sources,” most of them targeting the lone cardinal on trial, Cardinal Angelo Becciu.