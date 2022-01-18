Political aide to Texas agriculture commissioner indicted

The Legislature legalized hemp production, manufacturing and retail in 2019, opening the door for the rise of cannabidiol, or CBD, products. At the time of the alleged solicitations, the Texas Department of Agriculture was developing regulations for the emerging hemp industry.

The indictment comes as Miller seeks a third term as agriculture commissioner. Miller is up against two Republican challengers in the March primary, state Rep. James White, R-Hillister, and Carey Counsil, an economics professor at Blinn College in Bryan.

Miller’s challengers already have targeted him, attempting to link him to Smith. In an interview with the Houston Chronicle earlier this month, Miller dismissed the allegations against Smith, whom he still employs.

“It happens every election. They know they’re not going to get you on anything, but the process is the penalty. All they need is a headline: Sid Miller’s political consultant under investigation for selling hemp licenses,” Miller told the Chronicle. “Well, they brought him in for questioning. They said OK, this was 8 months ago, they said we’re not filing charges and we’re not indicting you, so end of the story, folks, move on. But they got the headlines, so they bring up that old crap.”