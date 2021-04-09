Police identify shooting victim as 40-year-old Bryan man

The Bryan Police Department has identified the man who died in a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday as Timothy Smith, a 40-year-old Bryan resident.

No other information about Smith was released.

Four other people were critically injured in the shooting. Officials from the Bryan Police Department said two people were in stable condition and two people were in critical condition Friday morning. No other details were available.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot while trying to arrest a suspect. He was in serious but stable condition Thursday night.

Another person suffered less-serious injuries during the shooting in the Brazos County Industrial Park and one person was taken to a hospital following an asthma attack induced by the events, officials said.

Late Thursday, Bryan police said 27-year-old Larry Bollin of Grimes County has been charged with murder. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

Officials said Bollin was an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets, but what prompted the shooting was not clear.