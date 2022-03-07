 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man killed in Saturday morning shooting in Bryan
0 Comments

Police identify man killed in Saturday morning shooting in Bryan

  • 0

Bryan police have identified the man killed in a shooting early Saturday near the 5800 block of Texas 21 as 20-year-old Keyshawn Brown of Brenham.

Patrol officers heard multiple gunshots just before 2 a.m., according to a post on the Bryan Police Department’s Twitter feed.

Officers located Brown near Marino Road and Texas 21 with an apparent gunshot wound. They attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced deceased.

Police said this did not appear to be a random shooting and there were no arrests in the case as of Monday morning.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert