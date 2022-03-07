Police identify man killed in Saturday morning shooting in Bryan

Bryan police have identified the man killed in a shooting early Saturday near the 5800 block of Texas 21 as 20-year-old Keyshawn Brown of Brenham.

Patrol officers heard multiple gunshots just before 2 a.m., according to a post on the Bryan Police Department’s Twitter feed.

Officers located Brown near Marino Road and Texas 21 with an apparent gunshot wound. They attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced deceased.

Police said this did not appear to be a random shooting and there were no arrests in the case as of Monday morning.