Police: Drugs found in College Station man's vehicle during traffic stop

A 20-year-old College Station man faces several felony charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, police said.

According to College Station police, Reginald Dawane McAfee, 20, was pulled over Thursday in the 2400 block of Texas Avenue after a routine license plate check showed unconfirmed insurance. A report notes that the officer could smell marijuana upon approaching the vehicle. A search was executed on the vehicle, and police said they found a plastic bottle containing codeine syrup, a cup containing a drink that tested positive for codeine, MDMA, a digital scale and marijuana.

He is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and one a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $67,000 bond.