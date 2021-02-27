Police: College Station man had narcotics, $8,000 in vehicle

A College Station man faces felony drug charges after authorities discovered narcotics and a large amount of cash, police said.

According to College Station police, authorities saw a car parked at an apartment complex on Harvey Road and noticed the occupants passing around a cigarette-type object. The officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the car, and a search on the vehicle was performed. Authorities said marijuana, digital scales, marijuana edibles, sandwich bags and alprazolam, Adderall and Ecstasy pills were found. During a search of Benjamin Zebadiah Molina, 38, about $8,000 in cash was found in his pocket, police said.

Molina is charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two of which are first-degree felonies punishable by up to 99 years in prison and one a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and possession of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $230,000 bond.