Police: College Station man had 87 grams of methamphetamine

According to Bryan police, authorities conducting surveillance saw Tyler Wayne Hannath, 27, carry a backpack out of an apartment on East Villa Maria Road around 2:40 p.m. Monday and get into a car driven by a woman. A police report notes Hannath has several felony warrants. The vehicle was pulled over in the 1200 block of Airline Drive, and Hannath was arrested on the warrants. He was asked if there was anything in the car and he replied “dope,” a report notes. Authorities searched a brown coin purse found in the backpack and located methamphetamine, police said. A digital scale was also located, and Hannath had more than $2,100 in his pocket.