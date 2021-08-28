Plane crash survivor, loved ones reflect, look ahead one year after tragedy

She called her husband, a local firefighter, to ask if there was some sort of training at Coulter that day. There wasn’t.

Boyd handed her kids a cookie as she headed toward the wreck on foot. She climbed over a small fence and ran to the plane.

“The wheels were upside down,” Boyd recalled. “The plane looked like it had been folded in half. The only way I can explain it is kind of like the old razor flip phone. It kind of looked like that.”

As she talked to dispatch, Boyd tried taking pulses of the four victims caught in the crumpled metal.

“I guess if anything was the driving force to how I reacted, not only is it my husband and his service, but I really felt like it was a God thing,” Boyd explained. “I felt like I ran with no fear of repercussions. I wasn’t afraid that the plane might blow up or catch fire or any of that. I really did feel like I was supposed to be there.”

As Luke began to move, Boyd stayed by his side, telling him to be still and praying over him until help arrived.

Boyd’s father-in-law picked up her kids, allowing her to stay on the scene praying until Luke was taken by air to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital and the Walkers’ bodies were removed from the rubble.