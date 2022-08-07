Phone Call Etiquette

Dear Annie: In the waiting room of a clinic, I had to endure a long conversation by a woman on her cellphone.

There were at least 10 people in the room, and we all had to listen to this loud, opinionated person. This went on for at least 10 minutes before I was called into the exam room.

What can I say to people who disrespect others to such an extent? What I wanted to do was go up and rip the phone out of her hand. — Unbelieving in Oregon

Dear Unbelieving: Most waiting rooms have signs asking people to speak quietly or to keep their cellphone use to a minimum. I’m sure the people behind the desk who work at your clinic were annoyed by this and that it was not the first time it has happened.

Is it rude and annoying? Yes, absolutely. But sadly, the world is full of inconsiderate people, and the best way to live among them is to live happily. As much as possible, try to ignore it — with earbuds or by going into a Zen-like meditative state, where you are able to block out outside noise.

Dear Annie: My ex-husband and I have four children and eight grandchildren. We have been together for 40 years, but we have been divorced for 12. We have never been apart from each other until recently. He started ghosting me and not answering my texts or calls. We have not lived together for a while but have always stayed connected.

I found him with another woman, and he said they were together. She is letting him drive her new truck, and she has some money with which they go to the casino almost every night.

I’m heartbroken by the way he dumped me for someone else and couldn’t tell me. He said he still wanted to talk to me because we have kids and grandkids. I told him to delete my number and wished him a happy life. This has been going on for six weeks. The other woman is going through a divorce. — Heartbroken by My Ex

Dear Heartbroken: It has been 12 years since your divorce, and I’m not sure why you still are expecting your ex-husband not to find love. He deserves love as much as you do. It is immature to tell him to delete you and have a happy life. The way it will get easier is to come to terms with your divorce. You have to grieve the marriage and the life that you thought you would have. And move into your own new happy life.

Once you start to accept the facts, the easier it will be to move on. I know it must be difficult, but when one door closes, another opens. The relationship you had with your ex-husband being more friendly is now over, and your best chance for happiness is to find a new relationship.

Dear Annie: I suspected my husband was cheating on me again, so one day I followed him and caught him in the act. He was with his friend’s wife at a motel that she runs.

I did not confront them at the time. I called his phone and told him I’d like to meet him in town to get something to eat. He said no — he was coming home.

Then I told him what I knew and said that his clothes will be in the ditch. I’m done with him. I know he’s with her. He came home and denied it all.

I threw him out because I saw him with her in the room. Plus, he’s doing drugs and dealing drugs. I think I’m done, but he won’t agree to a divorce. — Distressed in Virginia

Dear Distressed in Virginia: Until he gives up drugs completely, he is hopeless. Find a good divorce attorney. You will be much happier with someone else in the future.

Dear Annie: After two long years, my sister and her family have rented a beach house for us to take a weeklong trip together in August. We are all in our late 50s, and her children are in their late 20s. Our children and grandchildren won’t be going on the trip.

During COVID, I stopped shaving my arms, legs, the whole bit. My husband and I are quite comfortable with it. Should I shave for the week or be prepared for the looks and questions? — Happy To Be Hairy

Dear Happy To Be Hairy: Don’t feel pressured to conform to hairlessness again if that’s not what floats your boat. You’ll be surrounded by family in a safe, loving space where I doubt anyone minds what you look like. If you feel comfortable in your skin, it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.