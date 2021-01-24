Smalls loves everything life has to offer, but especially snacks and naps. He is neutered and about 3 1/2 years old. He is positive for feline leukemia virus, which is contagious to other cats, so he needs a home without other cats or with other cats who have the virus. The virus cannot be spread to humans. For more information about adopting Smalls from the Aggieland Humane Society, visit aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
Pet of the Week: Smalls
