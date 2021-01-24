 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Smalls
0 comments

Pet of the Week: Smalls

  • 0
Pet of the Week: Smalls

Smalls loves everything life has to offer, but especially snacks and naps. He is neutered and about 3 1/2 years old. He is positive for feline leukemia virus, which is contagious to other cats, so he needs a home without other cats or with other cats who have the virus. The virus cannot be spread to humans. For more information about adopting Smalls from the Aggieland Humane Society, visit aggielandhumane.org/adopt.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Pet of the Week: Coal
Brazos Life

Pet of the Week: Coal

Coal is a precious kitten, about 3 months old and ready for a new home. She is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society. To fi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert