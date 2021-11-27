Perfectionist. Genius. Icon. That was Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK — In 2010, the year he turned 80, Stephen Sondheim had to endure a public fuss when a Broadway theater was being renamed in his honor.

At a ceremony outside the 1,055-seat auditorium on West 43rd Street, the composer looked sheepish by the time he got to the podium following gushing words from admirers that included Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane. He also offered up a window into his psyche.

“I’m thrilled, but deeply embarrassed,” he said, tearing up as a mid-September sun fell over the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. “I’ve always hated my last name. It just doesn’t sing.”

The comment revealed how Sondheim’s brilliant musicality and his perfectionism went hand-in-hand. The theatrical giant, who died Friday at 91, was as complex as his lyrics, dogmatic in his rules and not generous with praise about his work.

A driven, obsessive purist, he was also a magician, creating lyrics and music to such towering shows as “A Little Night Music,” “Into the Woods,” “Company,” “Follies” and “Sunday in the Park with George.”

But he was also his worst critic. Take, for example, his feeling about the iconic song “America” from “West Side Story,” for which he supplied the lyrics to Leonard Bernstein’s music.