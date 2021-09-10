Penalties, turnovers doom Bryan in 29-14 loss to Brenham

BRENHAM — Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said he was glad to be back on the Viking sidelines Friday, after overcoming a bout with COVID-19, up until self-inflicted wounds pushed the game out of control.
Penalties and turnovers killed most chances for the Bryan football team to gain any momentum in a 29-14 loss to Brenham at Cub Stadium.
The Vikings (0-3) committed 15 penalties for 101 yards in the game, including nine for 60 yards at the half. Three turnovers resulted in seven Cub points and ended the Vikings’ most promising drive of the game, early in the first.
Ultimately, the game-winning score was a 60-yard punt return by Brenham’s Adan Villatoro and a two-point conversion.
“I think our kicking game put us in a hole and the big punt return and then coming back out and punting back there,” Rogers said. “That kind of got us out of our [rhythm]. We were trying to run the ball and their defensive front was taking control of the game and we didn’t do a good job of moving the ball.”
Bryan mustered 99 total yards in the game, with only 26 tallied on the ground, and five first downs.
On the other side of the ball, Cub quarterback Steven Stackhouse carefully orchestrated an offense that made the necessary plays in key moments of the game. Stackhouse completed 11 of 19 passes for 150 yards and a passing touchdown. Excluding yardage lost for sacks, Stackhouse rushed for 41 yards and ran valuable time off the clock in the second half.
“We were just trying to move the ball any way we could,” Brenham head coach Eliot Allen said. “Obviously, if you can move the sticks and run the clock, that’s a great thing.”
The Cubs (1-2) posted 239 yards of total offense.
After a stalemate first quarter that saw both teams turn the ball over once and Brenham miss a field goal, the Cubs scored first early in the second. A Bryan fumble on their own 37 gave Brenham prime field position for a seven-play scoring drive. Running back Ricky Brown capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, the first of two on the night.
The Cubs widened the margin with the punt return and two-point play, in which holder Ronnie Gibson completed a pass to Blane Bolcerek on a fake field goal attempt.
Bryan’s biggest momentum swing was captured as the first-half clock struck zero. A strip-sack recovered by Bryan’s Ishmeal Ealoms was scooped and returned 40 yards for the defensive touchdown, cutting Brenham’s lead to 15-7.
“Right before the half we lost all the momentum that you could possibly have and then we came out in the third quarter as an offense and put a good drive together and I thought that was critical,” Allen said.
The first drive of the third quarter was the longest by either team, a 10-play, 70-yard campaign that ended in a touchdown connection from Stackhouse to Eric Hemphill from 26 yards out.
Another big punt return, this one a 40-yarder from Kaden Watts, put the Cubs on the Bryan 3-yard line on the Cubs’ next series. It took four plays, but Brown scampered in from a yard out for the fourth-down score.
Bryan took advantage of a late fumble in the fourth to put the final points on the board as time ticked down. Quarterback Karson Dillard connected on a vertical with wide receiver Tyson Turner for a 30-yard touchdown, which accounted for almost a third of the Vikings’ total offense. Dillard finished the night with 73 yards passing.
“We’ve just got to continue to work and execute,” Rogers said. “We’ve got things that we’ve got to get to and we’re going to get there.”
Bryan’s defense set up camp on the field throughout the night, as Brenham ran 66 plays to Bryan’s 37. The second half saw the Cubs post 124 offensive yards. Linebacker Nic Caraway made his mark on the game, recording a game-high 11 tackles, including a tackle for loss. Behind Caraway was Tate Allen with nine tackles.
Though he was glad to be on the sideline for the first time this season, Rogers said winning is what will truly complete the comeback.
“It was fun until right now,” Rogers said of the night, as he walked off the field with his team.