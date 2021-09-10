Penalties, turnovers doom Bryan in 29-14 loss to Brenham

BRENHAM — Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said he was glad to be back on the Viking sidelines Friday, after overcoming a bout with COVID-19, up until self-inflicted wounds pushed the game out of control.

Penalties and turnovers killed most chances for the Bryan football team to gain any momentum in a 29-14 loss to Brenham at Cub Stadium.

The Vikings (0-3) committed 15 penalties for 101 yards in the game, including nine for 60 yards at the half. Three turnovers resulted in seven Cub points and ended the Vikings’ most promising drive of the game, early in the first.

Ultimately, the game-winning score was a 60-yard punt return by Brenham’s Adan Villatoro and a two-point conversion.

“I think our kicking game put us in a hole and the big punt return and then coming back out and punting back there,” Rogers said. “That kind of got us out of our [rhythm]. We were trying to run the ball and their defensive front was taking control of the game and we didn’t do a good job of moving the ball.”

Bryan mustered 99 total yards in the game, with only 26 tallied on the ground, and five first downs.