Paxton appeals restraining order that blocked Texas agency from investigating trans teen’s family

In a statement that same day, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters said the department would “follow Texas law” as laid out in the opinion from the attorney general.

The ACLU and Lambda Legal represent a DFPS employee who has been tasked with investigating these cases. The employee, who is anonymous in the lawsuit, has a transgender child.

When the employee asked her supervisor for clarification about how DFPS would implement this new directive, she was put on leave, the plaintiff said. Two days later, an investigator from Child Protective Services visited the family and interviewed the parents and child.

“The CPS investigator disclosed that the sole allegation against Jane Doe and John Doe is that they have a transgender daughter and that their daughter may have been provided with medically necessary gender-affirming health care,” the lawsuit said.

In Wednesday’s hearing, a lawyer for the state argued that the governor’s letter has been misconstrued to imply that all parents who provide gender-confirming care would be investigated by DFPS.