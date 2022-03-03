Paxton appeals restraining order that blocked Texas agency from investigating trans teen’s family

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed for an appeal Thursday after a state judge blocked Texas' child protection agency from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager who received gender-confirming medical care.
District Judge Amy Clark Meachum had granted a temporary restraining order Wednesday. It did not stop the agency from opening investigations into other families in similar situations.
Meachum was scheduled to consider issuing a statewide injunction blocking such investigations into all parents of trans children on March 11, but that hearing has been put on hold until an appeals court rules on Paxton's request.
And U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said his agency is looking into tools that would shield transgender Texans from the state's attempts to hinder access to gender-confirming care.
“The Texas government’s attacks against transgender youth and those who love and care for them are discriminatory and unconscionable,” he said. “These actions are clearly dangerous to the health of transgender youth in Texas.”
Gov. Greg Abbott last month directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to open investigations into parents that may have provided such care to their children. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal brought a lawsuit challenging these investigations on behalf of a state employee, her husband and their 16-year-old who received gender-confirming treatment, plus Dr. Megan Mooney, a psychologist who works with teenagers who identify as another gender from the one they had at birth.
“We appreciate the relief granted to our clients, but this should never have happened and is unfathomably cruel,” Brian Klosterboer, an attorney with ACLU of Texas, said in a statement Wednesday. “Families should not have to fear being separated because they are providing the best possible health care for their children.”
Becerra released guidance Wednesday that says refusing health care because of gender identity is illegal and that health care providers are not required to disclose information regarding gender-confirming care.
The lawsuit and federal reaction follow a series of actions by state officials equating certain gender-confirming health care with child abuse. In late February, in response to a question from a state lawmaker, Paxton issued a legally nonbinding opinion claiming that the use of puberty-blocking medications and gender-confirming surgeries — the latter of which are rarely performed on children — could constitute child abuse under the Texas Family Code.
“Because the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas,” Abbott wrote in a letter a few days later.
In a statement that same day, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters said the department would “follow Texas law” as laid out in the opinion from the attorney general.
The ACLU and Lambda Legal represent a DFPS employee who has been tasked with investigating these cases. The employee, who is anonymous in the lawsuit, has a transgender child.
When the employee asked her supervisor for clarification about how DFPS would implement this new directive, she was put on leave, the plaintiff said. Two days later, an investigator from Child Protective Services visited the family and interviewed the parents and child.
“The CPS investigator disclosed that the sole allegation against Jane Doe and John Doe is that they have a transgender daughter and that their daughter may have been provided with medically necessary gender-affirming health care,” the lawsuit said.
In Wednesday’s hearing, a lawyer for the state argued that the governor’s letter has been misconstrued to imply that all parents who provide gender-confirming care would be investigated by DFPS.
The opinion from the attorney general was intended to show “not that gender-affirming treatments are necessarily or per se abusive, but that these treatments, like virtually any other implement, could be used by somebody to harm a child,” Assistant Attorney General Ryan Kercher said.