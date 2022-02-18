Patrick wants to fight critical race theory by ending tenure at Texas colleges, universities

UT’s faculty council — which represents professors and instructors at the university — passed the resolution 41-5, with three members abstaining. The resolution states that the council rejects any attempts to restrict or dictate the content of university curriculum on racial and social justice by and will stand firm against any moves to do so by the Legislature or the Board of Regents.

“This is not saying that (faculty) personally need to say anything about this, but it is giving others permission to do so … to talk about the truth and what is our historical past as a country,” said Elizabeth Gershoff, a professor of Human Development and Family Sciences, on Monday.

The resolution also urges UT President Jay Hartzell and Provost Sharon Wood to assert that they will reject any attempts from external parties to “restrict or dictate the content of university curriculum on any matter.”

In response to the council’s move, Patrick tweeted on Tuesday that he would not “stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed. That’s why we created the Liberty Institute at UT.”