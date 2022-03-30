Parents of Texas man jailed for years in Russia meet with Biden

WASHINGTON — The parents of Marine veteran Trevor Reed, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2019, met with President Joe Biden and senior staffers at the White House on Wednesday, according to the administration and a spokesman for the Reed family.

Reed was arrested on charges that he assaulted Moscow police officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Since then, Biden administration officials have repeatedly called for the release of Reed, as well as Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan who is jailed in Russia on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus. The White House says both men are being wrongly detained.

Joey and Paula Reed of Granbury, Texas, traveled to Washington this week to seek an in-person meeting with Biden after a phone conversation earlier this month when the president visited Texas. After the Reeds had stood along the route of Biden's motorcade in Texas in hopes it would stop — it did not — the White House said it would work to schedule a meeting.

On Wednesday evening, the couple met in the Oval Office with Biden and some senior administration officials for more than a half hour, according to Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for the Reed family. He declined to discuss specifics of the meeting.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the meeting and said the president's national security team would remain in contact with the Reeds.

“During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Trevor, Paul Whelan, and other Americans wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere, and to provide all possible assistance until they and others are free and returned home to their families who are advocating so passionately for their release,” Psaki said.