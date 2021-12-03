Parents knew school shooter was troubled, charged with manslaughter

But the Crumbleys — advised to get their son urgent counseling — resisted taking him home from school, and he was returned to the classroom to tragic consequences, McDonald said. The prosecutor noted that the sophomore should never have been returned to the classroom.

“I’m not going to give you a political answer, and I’m not going to cover for anybody,” McDonald said. “But, of course, he should not have been allowed to go back to that class. I believe that is a universal position. I’m not going to chastise or attack.”

Asked if the school officials could potentially face charges in the case, McDonald said the investigation is ongoing.

The parents, she said, never asked their son if he had his gun with him at school or checked his backpack, where investigators believe the gun was stashed.

Hours later, when the news of an "active shooter" at the high school became public, Jennifer Crumbly texted her son: "Ethan, don't do it."

James Crumbley then rushed home to check on the gun and called 911 to report it missing from his house, and that he believed his son may be the Oxford shooter, McDonald said.