Pandemic creates openings for would-be entrepreneurs

Darin Mays of Minneapolis had been a healthcare software executive for 15 years when the pandemic came and the project he was working on ended. Mays could have accepted a different assignment but decided to leave instead.

While living on his severance package, he made a table that encircles a patio heater for a neighbor, who soon hosted a cookout. “Everyone said this table is great, you should throw it on Etsy.” He did and sold his first one about a week later.

Mays, 38, has a patent pending for his table designs, and he also sells other woodwork at his Etsy store, Urban Wing Co. The shop took in six figures in revenue in 2021, he said, and he’s thinking about expanding.

“The pandemic, as much as it’s been awful, has been an opportunity for innovation,” he said.

The increase in entrepreneurship in the past two years is much different than what happened after the last downturn in 2008-2009, when weak consumer spending and the hangover from the housing bubble dragged on the economy and new business formation fell.