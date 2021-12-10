Over 3,000 runners to participate in Sunday's BCS Marathon

Field said the 51 runners who have completed all 10 marathons, either the full or half each year, will be recognized.

Along with those 51 runners, there will be many first-timers in the marathon. All runners will receive an event T-shirt and those who finish the 13.1- and 26.2-mile courses will get a custom jacket and medal.

The race starts and ends at Wolf Pen Creek in College Station, and area residents are encouraged to come out and cheer on runners as they pass through the course.

Field said more than 500 volunteers will be a part of this year’s event.

“All of the Baylor Scott and White medical staff are volunteers. We also have volunteer Texas A&M students who will have cheer stations on campus towards the end of the race to cheer on the runners, so they have the energy they need to get to the finish line,” he said. “We also have 100 police officers out on the course. This is truly a community event and it would not be possible without our volunteers, as they are the heart of the event.”

Visit bcsmarathon.com for a detailed list of road closures under the “Race” tab, and to view the running course map.

