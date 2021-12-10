Over 3,000 runners to participate in Sunday's BCS Marathon

More than 3,000 runners from dozens of states and hundreds of cities across Texas are registered for the 10th annual BCS “Baylor Scott & White” Marathon.
The full and half marathons will take place from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday throughout Bryan and College Station.
“This is our 10th year doing this race since we couldn’t do it last year because of COVID," marathon founder Chris Field said. "We are extremely excited to be back out and do this event this year.”
All proceeds for the marathon will go to local charities for children in need, according to Field.
“This race is a huge boost for our economy as well,” Field said. “After this year’s race, we will have given over $1 million to local charities, which have been shared among a dozen Bryan-College Station charities that benefit and help children.”
Field founded the marathon in 2011 after registering the event as a non-profit, putting together a board of directors and finding a title sponsor.
“I am an avid runner and I had put on a turkey trot here in College Station. Many people were interested and wondered why we didn’t have a marathon in town so I decided to start one,” he said. “I grew up here and it was really cool to bring a marathon to my hometown. We had almost 1,500 runners that first year.”
Field said the 51 runners who have completed all 10 marathons, either the full or half each year, will be recognized.
Along with those 51 runners, there will be many first-timers in the marathon. All runners will receive an event T-shirt and those who finish the 13.1- and 26.2-mile courses will get a custom jacket and medal.
The race starts and ends at Wolf Pen Creek in College Station, and area residents are encouraged to come out and cheer on runners as they pass through the course.
Field said more than 500 volunteers will be a part of this year’s event.
“All of the Baylor Scott and White medical staff are volunteers. We also have volunteer Texas A&M students who will have cheer stations on campus towards the end of the race to cheer on the runners, so they have the energy they need to get to the finish line,” he said. “We also have 100 police officers out on the course. This is truly a community event and it would not be possible without our volunteers, as they are the heart of the event.”
Visit bcsmarathon.com for a detailed list of road closures under the “Race” tab, and to view the running course map.