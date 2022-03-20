Our neighbors: Higher education

• Three Blinn College band students from Brenham have earned all-state honors and were invited to perform at the recent Texas Community College Band Directors Association's annual convention in San Antonio.

The students were Ohany Acosta, a baritone saxophone player; Rachel Draehn, a horn player; and Sarah Fairman, who plays clarinet.

• William Miller of Burton has been named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, students must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.

• Jessica Padron and Joseph R. Bennett, both of College Station, graduated from Park University in Parkville, Missouri in December. Both earned Bachelor of Science degrees in management/human resources.