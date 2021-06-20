Our neighbors: Higher education

Three Brazos Valley students recently graduated from Abilene Christian University in Abilene.

Thomas Box of Franklin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agribusiness. Allison Brandon of College Station graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. Abigail Lee of Navasota graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in multimedia.

Ashley Burrow of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Howard Payne University in Brownwood.

Students must earn a 4.0 GPA to be named to the President’s List.

Brooke Adams of Brenham and Megan Maedo of College Station have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 term at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students with academic records of 3.5 or above.

David Pugh and Tori Wells, both of College Station, and Jaggar Vaughn of Iola have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at LeTourneau University in Longview.