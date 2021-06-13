Our Neighbors: Bridge Scores for June 13

The May 3 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans, 2. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller; E/W — 1. Gloria Bazer and Lunette Stacy, 2. Bonnie Keough and Marvin Harris.

The May 7 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller, 2. Joe Nance and Nick Pace; E/W — 1. Bonnie Keough and Shirley Watts, 2. Zo Granberry and Lynda Shepard.

The May 10 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Shirley Duble and Zo Granberry, 2. Bonnie Keough and Shirley Watts; E/W — 1. Jane Murphy and Lynda Shepard, 2. Kathy Dickson and Rose Van Meter.

The May 14 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Nancy Beard and Patsy Boedeker, 2. Rose Van Meter and Shirley Watts; E/W — 1. Kathy Dickson and Shirley Duble, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee.