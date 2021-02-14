Our Neigbors: Cunningham named Distinguished Finalist in Spirt of Community Awards

Harper Cunningham of College Station has been named a Distinguished Finalist in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

The awards program recognizes middle level and high school students for volunteer community service.

Cunningham, 17, is the co-founder of Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that collects and distributes books and blankets to children.

She also received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the program, based on the number of hours volunteered.

For more information about the awards program, visit spirit.prudential.com/awards.

For information about Books and a Blanket, visit booksandablanket.com.