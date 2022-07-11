Opposites Attract, but Are They Compatible?

Dear Annie: My girlfriend and I are in love, but we are opposites in many things. She loves to travel, and I like my routine at home.

Her idea of a fun Saturday night is a nightclub with drinking, dancing and staying out late. My preference is to stay home and watch a movie.

She tells me she loves me and wants me to be happy, so she will stay in more. But I want her to be happy, too, so I’ll say we should go out some of the time.

We love each other, but I worry that her extroverted personality and my tendency toward being an introvert could develop into a problem. Am I overthinking this? — Opposites

Dear Opposites: The fact that you have opposite traits isn’t the problem. True love is about supporting each other and compromising, and it sounds like you both do that. I believe you are overthinking this and would encourage you to keep doing what you are doing — by having some nights out and some at home, and supporting each other by communicating your love.

Dear Annie: My girlfriend and I have been together for two years. She’s in her late 40s, and I just turned 50. She has one young child, and I have three older children. Both of our divorces set us back, but mine more than hers. A large portion of my retirement is gone. I do have a pension plan to retire.

We enjoy spending time together, and I could see spending the rest of my life with her. However, financially there could be some red flags. She often talks about friends and colleagues regarding their trust funds and multimillion-dollar inheritances — none of which I have. She has said a man should have a nicer house, more money and a better car than her — none of which I have either.

Do I approach her with my concerns or let this go as nothing more than idle conversation? — Am I Good Enough?

Dear Good Enough: It seems that she is living in shallow waters. But that doesn’t make her completely superficial. She might not realize that she is making these jabs. Continue on your journey because part of a healthy relationship is healthy communication — and, sometimes, difficult conversations. You will save a lot of grief having one or two difficult conversations rather than letting hurt feelings build up.