Senior Texans need a variety of vaccinations

Healthy living and healthy aging. We cannot experience one without the other. For the past 28 years, seniors across the country have observed National Senior Health and Fitness Day on the last Wednesday of May. We get two days in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic: May 26 and Oct. 27.

Everyone over the age of 50 should use this time to think about getting involved in individual or group activities that promote health and fitness, such as walking, dancing or low- to no-impact exercising. Whenever engaging in physical activities with other individuals, always practice safe socializing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Senior health and fitness also involves staying up-to-date with vaccinations to help prevent contracting and spreading illnesses. As we get older, our bodies cannot fight off sickness like it did when we were younger, which makes us vulnerable to many vaccine-preventable diseases we might have handled better in our youth.