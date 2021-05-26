Remembering the destruction of the Black Wall Street

Black men who had served in World War I arrived to protect the teenager who was in police custody, but they quickly were surrounded by hundreds of armed white men who had zero regard for their status as veterans or patriots.

No one knows who shot first, but the white mob pressed its numerical advantage and pursued the retreating Black soldiers back to Greenwood, where the horror commenced.

Later, an investigation of the massacre, which was called a “riot” for most of the last century instead of the one-sided slaughter it actually was, exonerated the young man of sexual assault.

As best can be determined, he tripped over the elevator operator’s foot and ran from the scene after she began screaming. There was no rape, flirtation or reckless eyeballing involved — just a young man’s panic and a woman’s decision to lie as an exercise of her sadistic power and privilege.

Van Ellis, who was an infant at the time, testified on the effect of the massacre’s aftermath on his family during his formative years. “We were left with nothing,” he told the subcommittee. “We were made refugees in our own country.”