Things finally are returning to normal, whatever that is

Schools have reopened, at least for some students. In College Station and Bryan, some students are attending classes in person, while others are learning from home. Both districts are following guidelines to keep their students safe.

Saturday saw the return of one of our most cherished traditions: Aggie football. Boy, have we missed it. It seemed strange to see so many -- or any -- empty seats at the beautifully rebuilt Kyle Field. And it was different without the amazing halftime show by the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band -- or the traditional march-in to the stadium. Also odd: With the exception of the players and their coaches, the sidelines virtually were empty, except for a few media photographers who had to stay in their assigned place in the corners of the ends zone. If it keeps everyone healthy, we're all for it.

We know many fans missed the traditional tailgating before the game, but that may return later this season. A&M officials are being cautious in opening up the games -- as they should be -- but may make adjustments as the season progresses and we all gain experience in this new world.

And we know the hotels and restaurants appreciate whatever business they got this weekend.