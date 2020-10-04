Monday is the final day to register to vote and the last chance to complete the census

Certain voters are eligible to vote by mail, including registered voters 65 or older, voters who cite a disability or an illness, or are confined in jail but still eligible to vote. Also, voters who will not be in the county where they're registered on Election Day and during the entire early voting period also mail request a ballot by mail.

Voting by mail is a two-step process. Voters must download and print the two-page Application for Ballot by Mail form located at www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml. Fill out the form completely and mail it to Brazos County Elections Administration Office, 300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan TX 77803. Make sure to affix the required postage. The application for the vote by mail ballot must be received by the election clerk by Oct. 23, but Trudy Hancock, Brazos County elections administrator, urges potential vote by mail voters to get the request for a ballot as soon as possible.

A ballot then will be mailed to the voter. Complete it and mail it back. The completed ballot must be postmsrked no later than Election Day.

All elections matter and every vote counts. Make sure yours is one of them.

