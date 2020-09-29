Letters for September 29

Trust the candidate will tell Texans the truth

Last week, Sen. John Cornyn, assured us there will be a peaceful transition of power in January if President Donald Trump loses the election. Our other senator, Ted Cruz, echoed this opinion.

However, four years ago, when a vacancy on the Supreme Court opened eight months before the presidential election, Sen. Cornyn said that “the only way to empower the American people and ensure they have a voice is for the next President to make the nomination to fill this vacancy.” Yet this year he sees no problem allowing the sitting president to fill a Supreme Court vacancy six weeks before a presidential election.

Likewise four years ago, Cruz said, “We will not consider any Supreme Court nominee until the people have spoken and a new president is inaugurated.” But this year, just like John Cornyn, Ted Cruz supports placing the nominee of the sitting president on the court before the election.

So, both men say the transition of power following the 2020 election will be peaceful, but can we trust them? Were they lying in 2016, when they assured us that waiting would honor the wishes of voters? If they weren’t then, are they lying to us now? To paraphrase John 8:44: “There is no truth in them. When they lie, they speak their native language.”