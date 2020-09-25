Letters for September 25

Mailing ballot applications is OK, but mailing ballots to all is not

Two subjects under discussion for the upcoming presidential election deserve examination: the Electoral College vs. popular votes and mail-in ballots. The former relates back to the 2016 election, while the latter is a topic of hot debate in the current election.

Hillary Clinton won more votes than Donald Trump in 2016, but Trump had a comfortable margin in the Electoral College. This brought howls of rage from the Democrats and calls for elimination of the Electoral College. Why was it created by our Founding Fathers. Of the 13 colonies, several of the colonies feared that the populous colonies would dominate the less populous colonies.

The Constitution would not have been adopted if the Electoral College had not been included.