Letters for September 25

Mailing ballot applications is OK, but mailing ballots to all is not
Two subjects under discussion for the upcoming presidential election deserve examination: the Electoral College vs. popular votes and mail-in ballots. The former relates back to the 2016 election, while the latter is a topic of hot debate in the current election.
Hillary Clinton won more votes than Donald Trump in 2016, but Trump had a comfortable margin in the Electoral College. This brought howls of rage from the Democrats and calls for elimination of the Electoral College. Why was it created by our Founding Fathers. Of the 13 colonies, several of the colonies feared that the populous colonies would dominate the less populous colonies.
The Constitution would not have been adopted if the Electoral College had not been included.
Mail-in ballot regulations vary from state to state, but mailing ballots to all people on the state's voter registration list raises questions. I think most of our voting population would find absentee ballots by mail acceptable. However, no matter what efforts are made, mailing actual ballots is a different matter. Are those voter registration lists up to date or do they contain names of deceased persons or those have moved out-of-state? The general mailing of ballots can lead to ballot "harvesting" or people voting more than once by gaining access to ballots sent to people who should no longer be on the registration lists.
This might seem insignificant, but in close races these might well provide the winning edge. The second problem revolves around the time it will take to process these ballots, including how many days after Election Day they can be included. Perhaps the biggest concern is the potential delay in which we will have a winner.
Given the pandemic situation, I would have no problem with wholesale mailing of applications for absentee ballots. This, of course, requires the active involvement of the potential voters and could resolve other problems with mail-in ballots.
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan
Today's voters are being tested for their worthiness
I am reading a book about George Washington (Washington's End) that is highly relevant today. Near the end of his first term, Washington decided he did not want to run for re-election. U.S. anarchists, inspired by the French Revolution's "reign of terror," led Washington to conclude that Americans were unworthy of the government he and the other Founders had created for them. Washington just wanted to get away from the rabble rousers and retire to his farm to enjoy his wealth.
Then, as now, we were a country bitterly divided. Then, as now, large numbers of citizens wanted to cancel the culture of the American Revolution. Jefferson convinced Washington that nobody else could hold our country together.
Today, Black Lives Matter and antifa anarchists pose a similar test of citizen worthiness. Will we have the courage to stand up to those who threaten to "burn it all down" if we don't give them what they want?
Are we going to vote to sustain a government that gives us opportunity to care for ourselves or to exchange our freedom for a government that we hope will be our nanny?
President Donald Trump, like Washington, could just retire and enjoy his wealth. But, like Washington, he seeks an onerous second term in the hope he can save the country from destruction from within.
Today's voters are being tested for their worthiness. Will they pass the test?
W.R. KLEMM
Bryan
