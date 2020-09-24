Letters for September 24

Candidate has the potential to benefit College Station

As someone who has grown up and still resides in Bryan-College Station, I am writing in support of my friend Jason Cornelius for College Station City Council, Place 1. He has all the qualities that will make him a great leader that this community needs.

When Jason shared with me that he was going to run for city council, all I could say was "it's about time." You see, Jason has been making a difference in College Station for years. He helped to create Young Professionals of Aggieland, an organization in which young adults seek to grow professionally and to make a significant and charitable impact on the Bryan-College Station community.

He has met with local leaders and law enforcement to moderate and create town hall meetings and community forums. He also has worked tirelessly with local charities to address homelessness, poverty, child abuse and undernourishment among our residents.