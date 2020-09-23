Letters for September 23

Bryan school bond will make children safer, more comfortable
As a proud Bryan school district parent, I understand how important it is to know my son goes to a safe and healthy environment daily. Our teachers and administrators work hard to protect our kids, but we also need a little help sometimes.
The good news is that there are new and improved safety and security systems included as part of this November's Bryan school district's 2020 bond election. This $175 million bond covers a lot, but one item is especially important to me.
With this bond, every single student stands to benefit from these security systems. They include district-wide fire alarm and integrated public address system upgrades. This means that if an emergency comes up at one campus, every campus will be able to receive real-time information.
Additionally, this bond provides funding to purchase new busses -- ensuring safe and reliable transportation for our students.
The 2020 bond issue also addresses the need for improved fencing for certain campuses and at Merrill Green Stadium.
Finally, our elementary campuses will get new playground shade structures. Given that we live in Texas, we know how important these can be!
The bond will address priority maintenance items. From a new roof or HVAC system to improved sidewalks and parking lots, every campus will have work done. These items are important, as it further ensures that our children are learning in healthy environments.
For more information, including ways you can help promote the bond package, please go to backbryanisd.com. You can also find more information and interact with our campaign through Facebook.com/backbryanisd.
Early voting runs October 13 to Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.
Support our district, our students and our future and back the bond!
AMY DuBOSE
Bryan
CS council candidates have the experience to lead the city
College Station is fortunate to have nine candidates running for city council who are dedicated to our city. The College Station Association of Neighborhoods has interviewed them all and four stand out: Bob Brick, Linda Harvell, Joe Guerra Jr. and John Nichols.
Bob Brick's expertise will be invaluable in making the most of a two-year term. With a thorough understanding of the budget process, and his background in both private business and higher education, Bob is uniquely qualified to confront our city's pressing issues in both years of the term.
Linda Harvell is a voice of compassion and reason. A small business owner and steadfast supporter of neighborhoods, Linda knows that quality of life is critical to helping College Station attract businesses. She understands that behind the numbers and ordinances are the people of this city she loves.
Joe Guerra would bring a wealth of experience in city planning to our council. Joe is a certified transportation planner, has a Master's in Public Administration, has worked at the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of College Station, and currently serves on our Planning and Zoning Commission. Joe's abilities and his familiarity with our city's procedures would help him be effective.
An economist with decades of experience, John Nichols brings a clear analytical approach to his decision making. He has served College Station for more than 20 years on committees and council. We need his experience, knowledge and commitment to our city.
College Station faces enormous challenges. There will be a temptation to look for quick fixes and "out-of-the-box" solutions. While all options should be considered, we need solutions that are realizable, solutions that will not sacrifice the future of our neighborhoods for short-term gain, solutions that will get our city on solid footing again. We need to elect Brick, Harvell, Guerra and Nichols.
RICHARD WOODWARD
College Station
