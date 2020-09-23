Letters for September 23

Bryan school bond will make children safer, more comfortable

As a proud Bryan school district parent, I understand how important it is to know my son goes to a safe and healthy environment daily. Our teachers and administrators work hard to protect our kids, but we also need a little help sometimes.

The good news is that there are new and improved safety and security systems included as part of this November's Bryan school district's 2020 bond election. This $175 million bond covers a lot, but one item is especially important to me.

With this bond, every single student stands to benefit from these security systems. They include district-wide fire alarm and integrated public address system upgrades. This means that if an emergency comes up at one campus, every campus will be able to receive real-time information.

Additionally, this bond provides funding to purchase new busses -- ensuring safe and reliable transportation for our students.

The 2020 bond issue also addresses the need for improved fencing for certain campuses and at Merrill Green Stadium.

Finally, our elementary campuses will get new playground shade structures. Given that we live in Texas, we know how important these can be!