Letters for September 21

Aggies must work together to keep the Sul Ross statue on campus

The Sul Ross statue has meant a lot to Aggies all over the world. My son, Brent Carl Spangler, was a proud member of Agressxor 17, Class of '94. He passed away in March 2018.

I have loved the Aggies since I was 2 or 3 years old. My mother was living in College Station when she met my daddy. We used to listen to the Aggie football games on the radio, and she taught me the Aggie War Hymn and the Spirit of Aggieland while we listened to the games.

I could not attend A&M because it was an all-male college when I graduated from high school. Even though I attended college in Louisiana, I maintained my loyalty to A&M.

I was so proud when my son decided to attend my beloved school. When we went to the first march-in when he was a freshman, tears filled my eyes. Each time I saw him in his Corps uniform, I felt like my dream was coming true. My mother and my husband's father became ill during his freshman year and I asked him to bring his Corps uniform for them to see him in before they died. He wore it for them and I have a picture of Brent with my parents. I am so glad he did that because Mama died in February and my father-in-law in May.