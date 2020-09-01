Letters for September 2

Study facts supporting Trump before voting
Despite Joe Biden's condemnation, the president, with amazing presence of mind, made some very important decisions to protect the American people.
First, he hesitated and then gathered the facts as he listened to the authorities and experts. These were President Xi and the World Health Organization who were trusted sources at that time.
Second, he listened to the experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who as late as Jan. 26 advised that the novel coronavirus was just another Chinese virus and was really of no special significance. Dr. Fauci stated during a radio interview with John Catsimatidis that the American public should not worry about the corona virus outbreak in China. "It is a very, very low risk to the United States."
Third, the president shut down all travel from China which Xi had promoted. This earned him the title of "racist" for excluding flights from China. This, as usual, from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the media.
Please consider these facts before you walk into the voting booth on Nov. 3.
RALPH LEISY
College Station
