Letters for September 19

Did the headline obfuscate column writer's intention?
Doesn't The Eagle's September 10 Opinion page headline, "Refusing to be intimidated by woke liberals," miss -- and obfuscate -- writer John M. Crisp's point which he summarized in his last two paragraphs: That objecting to the actions of some (e.g., the imperious urgings of a mob of (presumed) "woke liberals") while not objecting to equally -- or more -- objectionable actions by others (e.g., "Trump's capacity to intimidate and coerce") is a double standard and hypocrisy, as illustrated by the many examples that Crisp cites.
MILADY BLAHA
College Station
Candidate will work to bring order out of government
I plan to vote for Joe Biden who I believe is a decent human being who wants to do the right thing.
Because of his many years in Congress and his eight years as vice president, he thoroughly understands the workings of our democratic system of government. Experience and knowledge are not only important but also helpful.
I believe he will try to bring order out of chaos and demand respect for the law by our elected and non-elected leaders. He will bring an earnest desire to help our poor and needy and bring a true effort to make health care accessible for all.
And he will bring a welcoming presence to our nation once again, bring climate change and other environmental issues to front and center, and ¬¬bring us out of the Coronavirus with clear federal guidelines.
I urge you to join me in voting for Joe Biden.
JOAN ETTER
College Station
Trustee has experience and knowledge need on the school board
I am writing on behalf of Julie Harlin as she seeks reelection as Bryan school board Place 2 trustee. I have known Julie for more than 10 years as our boys have grown up together since preschool. I am thankful for her service as a member of the board. She is not only very knowledgeable about the issues facing students, teachers and administrators through her professional work, but she deeply cares about our community and truly wants to ensure that all of our children have opportunities available for them to succeed in school and life.
Harlin has served with distinction since she was appointed to the Board in 2016. She sought election in 2017 after hiring Christy Whitbeck as superintendent. She won her election campaign and has worked hard for the past three years to ensure she is well equipped to serve our community by earning more than 89 hours of professional development and continuing education credit and serving as Board Vice President since 2018. She even has presented workshops to her peers at Texas Association of School Board meetings. She has served on many Board related committees, such as the Inter-Governmental Committee, the Instructional Committee, the Finance Committee, and the Bond Oversight Committee. She is also representing Bryan schools on the Texas Association of School Boards Legislative Affairs Committee in fall 2020.
As a parent of two children in the district and a resident of Bryan since 2004, I believe Julie Harlin is the candidate who demonstrates a strong commitment to our community and knowledge of what is needed to continue to best serve the children in our community.
Please join me in supporting her campaign for re-election to the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees, Place 2.
JILLIAN SIMS
Bryan
