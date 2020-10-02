Letters for September 19

And he will bring a welcoming presence to our nation once again, bring climate change and other environmental issues to front and center, and ¬¬bring us out of the Coronavirus with clear federal guidelines.

I urge you to join me in voting for Joe Biden.

JOAN ETTER

College Station

Trustee has experience and knowledge need on the school board

I am writing on behalf of Julie Harlin as she seeks reelection as Bryan school board Place 2 trustee. I have known Julie for more than 10 years as our boys have grown up together since preschool. I am thankful for her service as a member of the board. She is not only very knowledgeable about the issues facing students, teachers and administrators through her professional work, but she deeply cares about our community and truly wants to ensure that all of our children have opportunities available for them to succeed in school and life.