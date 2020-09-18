Letters for September 18

Vote to retain College Station City Council members on Nov. 3

For many years, builders and those who benefit from the building industry dominated both our College Station City Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission. The results of that imbalance are that we are now subsidizing growth at a rate that has made it impossible for the city to maintain its prior obligations to existing neighborhoods, most especially in our older neighborhoods where lack of maintenance has meant deteriorating roads and the closure of a beloved city pool. Developers have been allowed to build "Aggie Shacks" in inappropriate locations, destroying residential neighborhoods without any concern for zoning or neighborhood integrity.

South Side is irrevocably changed. The stealth dorm encroachment into Eastgate is well underway. Many historic homes have been razed to give way to poorly constructed "mini-apartments."

In recent years, many residents have worked hard to get councilmen elected who will represent the interests of residents and neighborhoods as a whole, not just the interests of a particular industry with a financial incentive to make a quick profit over longterm, citywide interests. Because of those efforts, the city council is no longer dominated by builders. Residents and neighborhoods finally have a voice on the council again.