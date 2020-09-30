Letters for Sept. 30

Education, experience would serve school district well
I am writing in support of Deidra Davis, a former neighbor of mine, as a candidate for the Bryan school board.
Davis is highly qualified in both her education/experience and in her ability to communicate well and is a wonderful, caring person of strong character.
From the first time I met her, her ability to listen and draw others in during a conversation was evident. Additionally, whatever she does, she does it wholeheartedly, and I know that as the parent of a former Bryan student. She would serve the needs of students and families wholeheartedly as well.
In our conversations, it is clear that she cares deeply about the success of Bryan students.
Davis is truly an outstanding candidate for the school board and, if elected, would do much to support the success of children in Bryan schools.
CHRISTINA HOWARD
Bryan
Candidate is an intelligent, caring, hardworking mother
I would like to endorse Deidra Davis for the Bryan school board. She is an intelligent, hardworking, caring mother who would be a great benefit to you and your children.
She would work tirelessly to help make Bryan schools better for the community and our children.
HOWARD S. DISHAROON
Bryan
Choice is between freedom and authoritarianism
I read with amusement and sadness Elizabeth Tebaux’s column about the choice between “socialism and democracy.”
The amusement and sadness both derived from the fact that a political sign was stolen from my front yard on the before her column appeared. It was located on private property.
Two of the inviolable principles of democracy are freedom of political expression and the illegitimacy of violating private property rights. This behavior would be typical of a regime such as the Soviet Russia or communist China.
The choice isn’t between “socialism” and “democracy” — the latter of which stands for liberty — but between my freedom and authoritarianism.
If my right to express my political views on my own land equals “socialism,” then democracy has become badly degraded. Everything that I have been taught and that I have taught others has been rendered worthless.
I wish whomever entered my property and removed my exercise of freedom of expression would learn this lesson, please, if we are to survive as our Founders intended. I fear the alternative.
CARY NEDERMAN
College Station
Former Army intelligence officer should cherish facts
Richard W. Woodman certainly covered all of the blocks in denouncing President Donald Trump, most of which are verifiably incorrect and still others mere rumors.
The obligatory comparison to Hitler was included as expected.
I am in complete disagreement with every word written. I would expect a professor and former Army intelligence officer to put a premium on facts.
DOUGLAS C. RAPÉ
College Station
