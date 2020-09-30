Letters for Sept. 30

Education, experience would serve school district well

I am writing in support of Deidra Davis, a former neighbor of mine, as a candidate for the Bryan school board.

Davis is highly qualified in both her education/experience and in her ability to communicate well and is a wonderful, caring person of strong character.

From the first time I met her, her ability to listen and draw others in during a conversation was evident. Additionally, whatever she does, she does it wholeheartedly, and I know that as the parent of a former Bryan student. She would serve the needs of students and families wholeheartedly as well.

In our conversations, it is clear that she cares deeply about the success of Bryan students.

Davis is truly an outstanding candidate for the school board and, if elected, would do much to support the success of children in Bryan schools.

CHRISTINA HOWARD

Bryan

Candidate is an intelligent, caring, hardworking mother