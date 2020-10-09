Letters for October 9

This book is about power, how to get it and how to keep it. He writes that the possession of power is what matters, not using that power for any good purpose.

The work is about what some people want and what those people will do to obtain what they want.

The book's Golden Rule is: Do others in before they do you in.

Machiavelli relates that a leader must be a "shrewd judge of character" and those who do not serve him will be eliminated. He must be cunning, not wise, and stingy. He must be cruel and have an acute ability to lie. He must possess all of these characteristics to be a success. He does what he pleases when he pleases.

Lastly, a leader must be deceitful, never keep a promise and prefer to be feared and hated rather than being loved.

So, did Machiavelli have it right? Do we want this kind of leader? Looks like we'll find out on Nov. 3.

TYRONE GORMLEY

Bryan