Letters for October 9

All letters concerning the Nov. 3 general election must reach The Eagle no later than 5 p.m. on October 21. All election letters will run by October 28.
Should there not be space for all election letters, they will be printed in proportion to the number of letters received for each candidate or issue.
Please send the letter via email if possible, as a part of the body of the email or as a Word attachment.
• No more than one letter per writer will be printed each 30 days.
• Letters should be no more than 300 words and are subject to editing for length, clarity, libel and good taste. Publication is discretionary.
• All letters must contain the writer's name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.
• Form letters and letters associated with organized efforts involving candidates or causes will not be published.
• Email to letters@theeagle.com or mail to The Eagle, P.O. Box 3000, Bryan, TX 77805-3000.
Do we want a Machiavelli in the White House?
In 1513, Niccolo Machiavelli wrote a book called The Prince, better translated as The Leader.
This book is about power, how to get it and how to keep it. He writes that the possession of power is what matters, not using that power for any good purpose.
The work is about what some people want and what those people will do to obtain what they want.
The book's Golden Rule is: Do others in before they do you in.
Machiavelli relates that a leader must be a "shrewd judge of character" and those who do not serve him will be eliminated. He must be cunning, not wise, and stingy. He must be cruel and have an acute ability to lie. He must possess all of these characteristics to be a success. He does what he pleases when he pleases.
Lastly, a leader must be deceitful, never keep a promise and prefer to be feared and hated rather than being loved.
So, did Machiavelli have it right? Do we want this kind of leader? Looks like we'll find out on Nov. 3.
TYRONE GORMLEY
Bryan
