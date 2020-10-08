Letters for October 8

Let’s revive civility, rule of law and compromise to America
On Aug. 25, a person wrote to The Eagle favoring President Donald Trump. On Sept. 1, another person suggested that author seek more diverse information, later stating the candidates opposing Trump were “unquestionably” the best candidates. Seek all points of view, but “unquestionably” vote my way is a contradiction.
Network news is biased. Where is truth? What the candidates did can be confirmed. That’s more important than what they say. Trump said he would lower taxes and did. Biden says he would only raise taxes on the rich, but avoids saying he can reverse Trump’s tax reductions for you, increasing your taxes. Beware the rhetoric! Vote for the future based on the past. Violence should not determine America’s future.
Voter fraud does occur. In 1948, Lyndon Johnson was losing his U.S. Senate bid in Texas by 48,000 votes and contacted “friendly” officials in South Texas who “found” 50,000 votes for him to win, later becoming the U.S. President [reported in book by one of his top 3 lawyers]. There are recent reports of voter fraud. The safest way to avoid serious election problems is vote in person or as a qualified absentee. A questionable election outcome now would be devastating for America.
If the Democrats had the opportunity to select a Supreme Court justice now, they would.
The presidential candidates are offering different forms of government. Biden: more government control tending toward socialism. Trump: less government and more individual freedom and opportunity. Which do you want?
Our government is unique, but there are plenty of socialist ones to compare with ours. If you think the government has failed you, ask yourself what you have done to prevent that. The Eagle printed a profoundly informative article to help with this decision recently. Let’s revive civility, compromise and the rule of law and even try being kind to each other, it might feel good.
FRED G. ANDERSON
Bryan
Candidate understands and appreciates A&M and Blinn
I am strongly supporting Bob Brick for reelection to Place 1 on the College Station City Council for several reasons.
As a former educator in the public schools and in higher education, I know that Bob understands and appreciates the tremendous impact that both Texas A&M University and Blinn College have on this community. And I know that he is committed to maintaining the kind of community that has allowed College Station to create one of the exemplary public school districts in Texas.
Bob has served on the faculty of both Texas A&M and Blinn and as vice president for workforce and technical education at Blinn College. He is very committed to representing all of the residents of College Station in a fair and responsible way.
Please join me in voting for Bob Brick for Place 1, College Station City Council. He is eminently qualified to serve us well.
NANCY THORNBERRY
College Station
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!