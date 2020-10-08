Letters for October 8

Let’s revive civility, rule of law and compromise to America

On Aug. 25, a person wrote to The Eagle favoring President Donald Trump. On Sept. 1, another person suggested that author seek more diverse information, later stating the candidates opposing Trump were “unquestionably” the best candidates. Seek all points of view, but “unquestionably” vote my way is a contradiction.

Network news is biased. Where is truth? What the candidates did can be confirmed. That’s more important than what they say. Trump said he would lower taxes and did. Biden says he would only raise taxes on the rich, but avoids saying he can reverse Trump’s tax reductions for you, increasing your taxes. Beware the rhetoric! Vote for the future based on the past. Violence should not determine America’s future.

Voter fraud does occur. In 1948, Lyndon Johnson was losing his U.S. Senate bid in Texas by 48,000 votes and contacted “friendly” officials in South Texas who “found” 50,000 votes for him to win, later becoming the U.S. President [reported in book by one of his top 3 lawyers]. There are recent reports of voter fraud. The safest way to avoid serious election problems is vote in person or as a qualified absentee. A questionable election outcome now would be devastating for America.