Letters for October 7

Experience as an educator, mother and woman of faith
Deidra Davis would bring to the Bryan school board her experiences as an educator in the environmental sciences, a working mother and a caring and respectful woman of deep faith. Deidra Davis fully understands that teachers work very hard to help students learn even when the conditions are not the best and resources are thin.
Deidra Davis knows that all parents want their children to succeed in school, but sometimes work and family needs take the lion's share of energy and time.
Deidra Davis would keep knowledge and an understanding of the educational process to the school board. She would listen and be accessible to hear concerns and ideas to make informed decisions. She would work hard to represent all children and families as well as the teachers and the staff in Bryan schools. Davis is a woman of integrity and vision for the future of our children.
Deidra D. Davis would be an excellent and effective school board member.
ANGELITA GARCIA ALONZO
Bryan
A great advocate for our young people and community
Deidra Davis is working with Texas A&M, but is a great advocate for our young people and a fine example for our community.
All of us should show our support for Deidra Davis to serve on the Bryan school board. I would like this to be reflected on the day we go to polls to exercise our rights to effect positive change.
Let's give Deidra Davis our vote
DEMETRIA DAVIS
Bryan
Continue opposition to reopening Gibbons Creek
While The Eagle reported that the Gibbons Creek power plant was indeed going to be decommissioned, it turns out that may be only half the story.
As reported by S&P Global on Sept. 8 -- but now no longer accessible -- Charah Solutions is expected to transfer the power plant complex on the property, after acquisition, to Frontier Applied Sciences. If so, this means that the power plant will be "resurrected" after all, if not as such.
Frontier intends to import Wyoming coal and use part of it, or another fuel, to pyrolyze (a high-heat treatment in the absence of oxygen) the other part, producing hydrocarbons that can be sold to make this endeavor worthwhile for the buyer.
The environmental impacts can be expected to be similar to operating the coal plant as in the past, at least with respect to carbon dioxide. In other words, the people appear to have been fooled -- again -- to believe that progress is being made, while the fossil-fuel business continues unchecked.
Those who opposed the coal-fired plant should thus continue to oppose this development.
GUNNAR SCHADE
College Station
