Letters for October 7

All of us should show our support for Deidra Davis to serve on the Bryan school board. I would like this to be reflected on the day we go to polls to exercise our rights to effect positive change.

Let's give Deidra Davis our vote

DEMETRIA DAVIS

Bryan

Continue opposition to reopening Gibbons Creek

While The Eagle reported that the Gibbons Creek power plant was indeed going to be decommissioned, it turns out that may be only half the story.

As reported by S&P Global on Sept. 8 -- but now no longer accessible -- Charah Solutions is expected to transfer the power plant complex on the property, after acquisition, to Frontier Applied Sciences. If so, this means that the power plant will be "resurrected" after all, if not as such.

Frontier intends to import Wyoming coal and use part of it, or another fuel, to pyrolyze (a high-heat treatment in the absence of oxygen) the other part, producing hydrocarbons that can be sold to make this endeavor worthwhile for the buyer.