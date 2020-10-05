Letters for October 5

Rape offers no facts of his own to dispute the evidence that the public can see on television news programs or in newspapers every day.

He obviously listens only to those who have bought into the Trump stardom. He did not attempt to refute any of the facts stated in Woodman’s article because they are the truth — a trait that President Trump has no relationship to.

BETH STUART

Bryan

One sign of the sad state of our country

Yesterday, my husband and I put two small signs in support of Biden and Harris on the edge of our property in the Indian Lakes subdivision. As we pushed the metal stakes in to the earth, my husband told me that he planned to bring them in every evening “to keep them safe.” I thought this suggestion was ridiculous, and said so. Nevertheless, he headed out to retrieve them last night, just after darkness fell. They were both missing. We can only assume that a neighbor pulled them up and took them away.

This incident goes beyond simple theft or vandalism. I could shrug that off and move on. Instead, this incident has shaken my belief in what it is to be an American.