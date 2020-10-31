Letters for October 31

We need bird blinds in Lick Creek Park

I would like to respond to a previous letter about the need for bird blinds in Lick Creek Park. I find it not a frivolous expense at all, but a necessary one. Conservation of and restoration of our green spaces is a constant battle with forces that just think brick and mortar are the only beauty out there.

We need a park where people can run their dogs and bike along paths and, more important, where animals and creatures such as birds are protected and can be seen.

Reports show 75% of the bird species are in decline and by putting a bird blind in Lick Creek Park we allow people to become aware of the beauty and need for nature.

Also, Lick Creek is a place for everyone to go and not exclusive to a few. By making the park ADA compliant, we also allow everyone to have access who might not be able to go anywhere else.

This is the premiere park in our area and we should do everything in our power to enhance it instead of tear it down and use it for any project that comes along.

By the addition of blinds we can attract outside ecotourism to the park, which brings outside money to our area. This is what the Rio Brazos Audubon did in January of this year by hosting the Texas Ornithological Society.