Letters for October 30

Trump response to COVID-19 is neither irresponsible nor incompetent
Throughout this presidential campaign, the Democratic candidates assert that the Trump administration and the federal and state governments have mismanaged the public health response to COVID-19. The Dems assert that the result of this mismanagement is 225,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. -- the most for any nation in the world.
During the vice presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris emphasized "over 200,000 deaths" several times.
When one looks at the data by percentage of deaths related to population, mismanagement of COVID-19 response in the U.S.A. is not substantiated when compared to similar western democracies.
Additionally, our federal form of government allows states more discretion in responding to COVID-19 than similar government entities in other western countries.
The U.S. response has not produced more deaths than our western counterparts as a percentage of population. This fact leads one to conclude that the public health response of the Trump administration neither has been irresponsible nor incompetent.
PHILIP ALLUM
College Station
Lick Creek Park took a terrible blow a year ago when the city of College Station began building pipelines from the sewage treatment plant in the east to Pebble Creek in the west. The city cleared trees and vegetation across a mile long 80-foot swath. A tornado could not have taken out more trees and foliage. For those of us who enjoy woods, the destruction was heartbreaking.
Simultaneously, valuable bird habitat disappeared. Several concerned residents, myself included, asked the city to mitigate against the damage to Lick Creek Park. To this end we suggested the city plant trees along the affected area and build a pair of bird blinds near the nature center.
These requests have taken on a life of their own. Some residents decry these requests as wasteful expenses; one city council candidate announced he is not in favor of bird sanctuaries. How we got to this point is baffling.
To be sure, there is some cost to the proposed mitigation, but the city saved at least $20 million by not rerouting the pipelines around the park. And the city spent more than $750,000 for easement rights across private lands. The proposed mitigation would cost a pittance of these amounts.
The Lick Creek Park restoration makes economic sense
The mitigation will restore some of the beauty to Lick Creek Park and help it remain a popular birdwatching destination. Many out-of-town birdwatchers travel to College Station because Lick Creek Park is a magnet for birds. Although these nature tourists largely are invisible to residents, their economic impact is felt by local hotels and restaurants.
I appeal to my fellow residents to move beyond misinformation. Restoration for Lick Creek Park will improve its beauty and contribute to economic development. It should not be a political football.
DAVID SCOTT
College Station
