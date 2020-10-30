Letters for October 30

Trump response to COVID-19 is neither irresponsible nor incompetent

Throughout this presidential campaign, the Democratic candidates assert that the Trump administration and the federal and state governments have mismanaged the public health response to COVID-19. The Dems assert that the result of this mismanagement is 225,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. -- the most for any nation in the world.

During the vice presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris emphasized "over 200,000 deaths" several times.

When one looks at the data by percentage of deaths related to population, mismanagement of COVID-19 response in the U.S.A. is not substantiated when compared to similar western democracies.

Additionally, our federal form of government allows states more discretion in responding to COVID-19 than similar government entities in other western countries.

The U.S. response has not produced more deaths than our western counterparts as a percentage of population. This fact leads one to conclude that the public health response of the Trump administration neither has been irresponsible nor incompetent.

PHILIP ALLUM

College Station