Letters for October 28

In just this year alone, these people tried to pass several controversial ordinances without holding in-person meetings and during a time when those most affected were out of town. And while every other local municipal entity lowered our tax rate, these people (whose taxes are frozen) voted not to change the admittedly inflated rate from last year.

We have businesses failing, unemployment on the rise, and a massive reduction in sale tax revenue. Meanwhile, our current city council wants to spend $300K on a neighborhood pool design and $50K on bird blinds, among other frivolous projects. This is showing a complete absence of common sense. And these examples are just the tip of the iceberg.

During the public council meeting on April 23, Linda Harvell behaved in an outrageous and unprofessional manner. The next morning she had no memory of her behavior (including items she voted on) but eventually acknowledged it on her Facebook page months later -- once the video of the meeting was viewed on social media. The fact that none of this was covered by our local news organizations is inexcusable.

The residents of College Station have a right to know how badly their elected officials are behaving. That is why it is imperative for all residents of College Station to stand up and say "no more."