Letters for October 28

I first met Jane Zhang Sherman at a Downtown Bryan First Friday and had seen her around the community promoting Habitat for Humanity, where she worked in marketing. Soon after, she approached me about a collaborative project between Habitat for Humanity and KEOS Radio, our local community radio station where I was a volunteer.
Her creativity and initiative in brainstorming how to raise awareness of the need for affordable housing in Brazos County and to offer the community opportunities to be a part of Habitat's mission led her to propose to KEOS's management a series of recordings on the work Habitat does locally, told from a variety of perspectives. I had the opportunity to observe firsthand her leadership on the project, which culminated in a moving series of audio portraits about our local Habitat for Humanity.
Since that time, I've seen Jane's hard work, initiative and creative approaches in other community-related projects, from promoting fundraisers combating food insecurity to offering her expertise in strategy planning and marketing for local nonprofits. I know Jane as someone who really listens to people and who cares about what concerns our community. Jane has a solid grasp of both the short- and long-term issues facing the people of Brazos County. I know she's a good leader and would be a great commissioner, representing and advocating for our community on the commissioners court.
Jane Sherman is the right candidate for Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 2, to represent the needs of Brazos County residents.
DONNA HANNA-CALVERT
College Station
Would bring a desire to look at issues from another side
I first met Jane Sherman when she was a student in my United States government class at A&M Consolidated High School. I remember her then as a caring young woman who was attentive, a good listener for her classmates, and someone who cared about the world around her. In watching Jane in the years since, I can see that those admirable traits still are there and make her an excellent choice to represent us as Brazos County commissioner for Precinct 2.
Jane Sherman would bring a desire to see issues from different perspectives and would listen and be sensitive to the concerns and experiences from all segments of our population in order to help find solutions to today's difficult problems. Her concerns would be those of all of us -- assuring our physical and mental health, providing a fair justice system for all, continuation of a trustworthy election process, establishing affordable housing options, and maintaining an adequate and safe infrastructure of county roads and bridges.
It has been my experience that we in Brazos County have been blessed over the years to have elected public officials and county employees who genuinely care about being of service to their fellow residents. As county commissioner for Precinct 2, Jane would continue that sense of servant leadership and bring her integrity and empathy to the commissioners court.
I wholeheartedly endorse Jane Sherman and ask that you vote for her to be our next county commissioner for Precinct 2. To learn more about Jane and her priorities, please go to her website at janeshermanforcommissioner.com.
BOBBY SLOVAK
Bryan
Vote for strong, experienced, equity-focused leadership
While we are all preoccupied with the presidential race this year, I want to bring attention to the important local race for the Bryan school board. Why is this race so important? Our schools are the key to creating parity between College Station and Bryan.
Since moving to Bryan and buying a home here, I have frequently heard complaints about Bryan's school district -- both legitimate and illegitimate. Bryan-College Station residents describe their selection of where to live based on school district quality. Some longterm Bryan residents talk to me about how Bryan schools need resources and better job and academic pipelines that connect local youth to Texas A&M University. To attract new residents (and taxpayers to Bryan, we need a strong school district with leadership committed to equity, public engagement and strategic thinking.
Our community needs Bryan school district leaders who believe our youth deserve the best, want to end the school-to-prison pipeline and create more opportunities for Bryan children to attend local colleges and universities. For this reason, I support Deidra Davis for Bryan school board. She has experience engaging with diverse committees as a researcher and as an educator.
A vote for Deidra Davis is a vote for strong, experienced, equity-focused leadership. To be successful, however, new Bryan school leaders will need funds to make needed changes. I encourage my fellow Bryan taxpayers to support the $175 million Bryan bond issue on Nov. 3. If the bond passes, new leadership will invest those funds in priorities that a steering committee made up of parents, community members, students, teachers, staff, school board members and administrators set.
An equitable, quality safe Bryan school district depends on this level of engagement, planning and leadership.
Vote for Deidra Davis if this is the kind of school district you believe Bryan youth deserve.
ANDREA ROBERTS
Bryan
Uniquely qualified to deal witj development of CS
Joe Guerra Jr., a man long dedicated to the welfare of our city, would be a valuable addition to the College Station City Council, Place 4.
Major decisions are made by our city council every day and having members who are experienced in dealing with city government is extremely important. With his years of education and application in the field of transportation and planning, including his time on the College Station Planning & Zoning Commission, Joe is uniquely qualified to deal with the development of a growing city. His proven commitment to College Station and the concerns of all its residents is real and ongoing.
Take this opportunity to help elect the most qualified individuals to lead College Station in the upcoming years. A vote for Joe Guerra in the re-run for Place 4 is a vote for integrity, leadership and, most of all, experience.
SHERRY FRISK
College Station
A positive outlook lets her work well with people
As you go vote for our community, please consider casting your vote for Elizabeth Cunha.
Positive, supportive and caring are just a few of the words that I think of when I think of Elizabeth Cunha. She has a positive outlook which helps her work well with all people. She is supportive and shows an interest in what others think. And, finally, Elizabeth cares.
As a councilwoman, Elizabeth would listen to the residents of College Station as she helps the city to continue to grow and develop. She cares about our community.
Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Cunha for College Station City Council, Place 4.
DEBBIE LANGE
College Station
CS Council incumbents have been behaving badly
College Station residents have a unique opportunity this year to rid ourselves of a few members of our current city council who are completely out of touch with the residents they represent. Two of them, who fortunately are up for reelection, are Linda Harvell and Bob Brick.
In just this year alone, these people tried to pass several controversial ordinances without holding in-person meetings and during a time when those most affected were out of town. And while every other local municipal entity lowered our tax rate, these people (whose taxes are frozen) voted not to change the admittedly inflated rate from last year.
We have businesses failing, unemployment on the rise, and a massive reduction in sale tax revenue. Meanwhile, our current city council wants to spend $300K on a neighborhood pool design and $50K on bird blinds, among other frivolous projects. This is showing a complete absence of common sense. And these examples are just the tip of the iceberg.
During the public council meeting on April 23, Linda Harvell behaved in an outrageous and unprofessional manner. The next morning she had no memory of her behavior (including items she voted on) but eventually acknowledged it on her Facebook page months later -- once the video of the meeting was viewed on social media. The fact that none of this was covered by our local news organizations is inexcusable.
The residents of College Station have a right to know how badly their elected officials are behaving. That is why it is imperative for all residents of College Station to stand up and say "no more."
Please help fix what is broken by voting for those who will serve us honestly and with integrity. Vote for Dell Seiter, for Place 3 and Jason Cornelius for Place 1 on the College Station City Council on Nov. 3.
JULIE SCHULTZ
College Station
Rush for growth harms CS neighborhoods and families
Councilmember Linda Harvell is still at it! She claims to be the champion of neighborhood integrity, but what about homeowner tax relief? Since Harvell joined the council, she has voted repeatedly to increase both our property taxes and the fees we pay for city services.
With rising property values, tax rates and fees, College Station homeowners financially have been squeezed for nearly a decade.
For the first time in years, the council reviewed an item in 2018 finally to provide some taxpayer relief. The council voted to enact a homestead exemption that would provide tax savings to all College Station residents who have filed a homestead exemption. Instead of supporting this effort, however, Harvell did not vote in support of it. She abstained and refused to grant relief to homeowners. Recently, she wrote on her Facebook page she didn't "have the slightest problem" with increasing city services rates, and she blamed her neighbors for her opinion.
How about we stop watching our neighbors suspiciously and start having the courage to take votes in support of homeowners? And how about we try to learn about city budgets?
All taxpayers and homeowners should oppose her reelection efforts.
TONY MORRISON
College Station
Biden can't mask his efforts to appear to be vigorous
For his latest three or four rallies, Joe Biden has jogged the remaining 15 or 20 feet to the platform or podium. Presumably this is to convey an image of strength and vigor and to dispel any question as to his ability to handle the rigors of the office to which he aspires. Unfortunately, to this octogenarian, Biden's jogging comes across not as a virile hard-driving candidate, bursting to share his programs, but more as a grandfather seeking to play with his great-grandchildren.
His desired image of strength and total preparedness for the future was negated further by his "putting-on-the-lid," for four or five days as he prepared for the last face-to-face "debate." I would have assumed that, after some 47 years in the national government, a truly viable candidate already would have formed his vision and his proposals for the future and would not require upward of a week's training in order to be able to convey that vision and those proposals.
PAUL A. BOATRIGHT
College Station
