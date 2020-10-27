Letters for October 27

We have come to that proverbial "fork in the road," the choice being to stay with the capitalistic approach that has kept America the leader of the world or switch to increased government control of our lives. The once in a century pandemic which initially no one knew quite how to handle has changed everything. Travel from China was banned 10 days after the first case in the U.S. Via Operation Warp Speed, we are developing vaccines many months faster than ever. Hindsight being 20/20, the left has said what should have been done.

Before the pandemic hit, our administration had achieved the following: a booming economy with the highest employment rate since 2000, all minorities enjoying record low levels of unemployment, lowered taxes for everyone with the TC&JAct of 2017 -- it also reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% bringing back companies and millions of jobs, strengthened our military to pre-Obama levels, lowest troop levels in Afghanistan in 18 years, replaced NAFTA with USMCA which is more fair to the U.S., helped with the first steps toward peace in the Middle East in 26 years, helped minorities with opportunity zones, favored school choice in the inner cities, pushed for the VA Mission Act which greatly improves health care for our veterans, built 341 miles of a better designed border wall which has helped reduced the influx of illegals, etc. Republicans must emphasize that the upcoming Supreme Court vote on Obamacare will not end it.