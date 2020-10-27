Letters for October 27

Support Brazos Valley Gives from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. today
We are proud to participate in supporting the community's nonprofits on the second annual giving day, "Brazos Valley Gives." The event will be Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will be 18 hours of online giving bringing the community together to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.
In addition to online giving, The Eagle will host a drive-thru donation station at 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for individuals wishing to drop off a check or monetary donation on Tuesday.
With a tremendous number of nonprofits participating, the community can come together as one to support those charities that are close to your heart.
The Community Foundation is powering the day with volunteers and online support for all fundraising efforts. As strong supporters of the Community Foundation and our local nonprofits, we write to ask you to join us in "giving where you live."
You can help by encouraging friends, family members and colleagues to donate at brazosvalleygives.org. You can donate as little as $10 and each donation adds up and gives nonprofits a chance to leverage your gift through cash awards made possible by generous Brazos Valley Gives sponsors.
We are blessed to live in such a wonderful giving and caring community. I hope you will join us and give locally on Tuesday to make a difference right here in the Brazos Valley.
TEDI and CHUCK ELLISON
College Station
Ethics, devotion to justice are above reproach
The county attorney is responsible for representing Brazos County in all misdemeanor prosecutions, and also represents the county in all civil legal matters. The office handles hot check investigations, mental commitments and assists applicants seeking family violence protective orders. The county attorney also provides legal counsel to the Brazos County Commissioners Court on any number of topics. To accomplish all of this in our rapidly growing county, the elected county attorney typically employs a large staff of attorneys and support personnel to assist.
Brazos County residents are fortunate to have two qualified attorneys seeking this office. While either candidate would do a fine job, only Republican Earl Gray has the extensive background needed to really excel as the Brazos County attorney. Gray has worked as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in Brazos County. He is board certified in criminal law. He has tried hundreds of jury trials. He has worked in the criminal and civil arenas. And he has many years of experience managing both large staffs and small, in the private and the public sectors.
But most importantly, Earl Gray truly cares about the welfare of Brazos County residents. His ethics and devotion to justice are above reproach, and he would strive always to achieve the right outcome in the courtroom in order to protect our community.
Please join me in voting for Earl Gray for Brazos County attorney.
DAVID HIGGINSON
College Station
Vote for CS candidates who oppose impact fees
I am a home builder in this community as well as a resident, and I noticed something happening on the city council. Throughout the worst days of the pandemic, with people suffering real financial harm and businesses enduring economic collapse, College Station's City Council saw fit to propose a number of new restrictions that would harm housing affordability.
One factor that is partially to blame is the implementation of impact fees on new development. The College Station City Council, at the height of the pandemic crisis earlier this summer, proposed raising roadway impact fees. These fees purport to help cover additional costs to the city that new development causes. Make no mistake though- while these fees are levied on builders and developers, they are passed on to you through higher prices for homes. It is everyday citizens who will feel it in their wallets, not developers.
I believe that city council would have proposed these new rules in the absence of a global pandemic, but the fact that they used valuable council time to harm residents in the midst of unprecedented economic uncertainty says loudly and clearly that the current city council needs a serious shake-up. For that reason,
I implore College Station residents to support every challenger to city council incumbents up for reelection this year. Those candidates are Jason Cornelius for Place 1 and Dell Seiter for Place 3. I also would ask fellow residents to support Elizabeth Cunha in her bid for Place 4, which is an open seat. Through their many public appearances and interviews, I believe these candidates would listen to the will of the city and promote growth and prosperity for all. Please join me on Nov.. 3 to remind the city council members who they are ultimately accountable to.
AUSTIN McKNIGHT
College Station
Ready to use skills and knowledge on CS Council
As our city expands, neighborhood issues have become increasingly important to us as residents of College Station.
Whether old or new, all neighborhoods thrive best when they have a strong sense of community and connection among neighbors. But this doesn't just happen without some serious planning. It takes vision and vigilance on the part of the city's leaders and residents to keep neighborhoods, and thus, cities, robust and dynamic.
That's why I really care about who represents me on the College Station City Council. I want to be represented by someone who knows how to plan, preserve and foster healthy, strong neighborhoods and cities. I also want to know that my representative carefully will balance sound economic goals for the city with the needs of those who actually live and work here.
That's why I am supporting Joe Guerra. Guerra has the resumé needed to represent the residents of College Station at this particular time in our city's development. He is a certified city planner and certified transportation planner with years of experience and a long record of supporting neighborhood integrity. He has been endorsed by both the College Station Association of Neighborhoods and the Committee of Former Mayors of College Station, with good reason: Joe represents a strong, balanced and dynamic future for College Station.
Please join me in supporting Joe Guerra Jr., who is running for College Station City Council, Place 4. In this controversial national election, remember to vote in the very local election. Joe is qualified and ready to use his skills and knowledge to serve on the city council.
Vote for our city's future by voting for Joe Guerra Jr. today.
GINNY WEST
College Station
Experience working as a volunteer for the city
Elizabeth Cunha is the best qualified candidate to help guide College Station, which is why I strongly support Elizabeth for election ti the city council, Place 4, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Elizabeth lives and works in College Station and understands the challenges of a growing community. She has extensive experience as an educator in the College Station school district and understands the demands facing both students and parents in today's world.
She has a wealth of experience working as a volunteer with the city. She has served as the chair of the College Station Parks and Recreation Board and, most recently, serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission. As a member of the commission, she was selected by her fellow members to serve on the Impact Fee Advisory Committee, the BioCorridor board and the comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee.
She is well-versed in making hard choices when resources are limited and understands how to work for the best solutions, both for the present and also for the future.
Elizabeth has the endorsement of the College Station Fire Fighters Union and the recommendation of The Eagle and seeks to represent all areas in College Station and not just a select few. When issues arise, Elizabeth is approachable and an active listener to all sides of the question.
She wants to focus on the future of College Station and work to find the best solutions for our rapidly growing community that benefits all sections of our city.
A vote for Elizabeth Cunha for election to the College Station City Council, Place 4 is a vote for making College Station and or community a greater place to live and rear a family.
JEROME REKTORIK
College Station
A strong foundation of experience to serve CS
Please vote for Joe Guerra Jr. for College Station City Council, Place 4. Joe has a strong foundation of experience that would serve the residents of College Station well. Professionally Joe Guerra has a background in transportation planning and program policy. Joe serves on the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission.
Joe supports fiscal responsibility and neighborhood integrity. Guerra has been endorsed by the College Station Association of Neighborhoods and the Committee of Former mayors.
Guerra has reared his family in College Station and cares deeply about our community. Joe is also a member of the Wellborn Lion's club and the Hispanic Forum. Joe and his family attend St. Thomas Catholic Church.
I know Joe professionally and personally and believe he would serve our community well on the city council
Please vote for Joe Guerra Jr. for College Station City Council, Place 4.
RENE E. RAMIREZ
College Station
Silent majority has one choice: Keep voting red
We have come to that proverbial "fork in the road," the choice being to stay with the capitalistic approach that has kept America the leader of the world or switch to increased government control of our lives. The once in a century pandemic which initially no one knew quite how to handle has changed everything. Travel from China was banned 10 days after the first case in the U.S. Via Operation Warp Speed, we are developing vaccines many months faster than ever. Hindsight being 20/20, the left has said what should have been done.
Before the pandemic hit, our administration had achieved the following: a booming economy with the highest employment rate since 2000, all minorities enjoying record low levels of unemployment, lowered taxes for everyone with the TC&JAct of 2017 -- it also reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% bringing back companies and millions of jobs, strengthened our military to pre-Obama levels, lowest troop levels in Afghanistan in 18 years, replaced NAFTA with USMCA which is more fair to the U.S., helped with the first steps toward peace in the Middle East in 26 years, helped minorities with opportunity zones, favored school choice in the inner cities, pushed for the VA Mission Act which greatly improves health care for our veterans, built 341 miles of a better designed border wall which has helped reduced the influx of illegals, etc. Republicans must emphasize that the upcoming Supreme Court vote on Obamacare will not end it.
Conservatives are being outspent in every race mainly with help from billionaires such as George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, and others who want to turn America to the socialized left, ending life as we now know it. The silent majority has only one weapon, so vote, keeping Texas red.
JIM WILSON
College Station
Would return competence, dignity, truth and integrity
The 2020 Democratic Party platform contains detailed plans for improving the economy, health care, national security, environmental quality, social justice and international cooperation. The Republican Party does not have a 2020 platform. Rather, it proposes to do whatever President Donald Trump wants to do.
The Trump presidency has been a disaster. Almost everyone he has appointed has been unqualified for the job. As a result, almost every problem has been mismanaged. The economy was slowing before the coronavirus hit and the budget deficit was skyrocketing. Trump's mismanagement of the virus pandemic has made these problems worse and has caused the death of more than 220,000 Americans.
Trump has attacked and undermined his own State and Justice departments and agencies dealing with science, health, the environmental, trade. He prefers confrontation to cooperation, especially in international relations. He lies about everything. Even his own friends don't like him.
No administration in history has been as corrupt as Trump's. His primary motivation is always to help himself financially. Almost 200 members of his administration have been charged with criminal activity in his four years of service. In contrast, during the 20 years of Presidents Carter, Clinton and Obama only three people were charged.
Joe Biden would return competence, dignity, integrity, truth and compassion to the presidency. Please vote for him.
BOBBY PRESLEY
College Station
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!