Letters for October 26

Commitment to work for all students is evident
We had the opportunity to vote for David Stasny for the Bryan school district board. We are lifelong residents of Bryan and parents of four children who attended Bryan schools and received a great education.
We appreciate the work David and the school board have done that has led to our children's success as well as the success achieved by thousands of other students.
David's commitment to provide opportunities for all students is evident in the many unique programs implemented during his tenure. From college preparatory programs such as Bryan Collegiate and International Baccalaureate to career tech training at the new Career Tech Center, students can prepare for a variety of future careers upon graduation.
Each decision is made with consideration for what is best for all the students in Bryan schools as well as continuing to spend tax dollars wisely. He has served on the Texas Association of School Boards to advocate for a better school finance system.
David also is active in Habitat for Humanity and for years was involved with local Scouting. We've known David for a long time and appreciate that he is willing to continue to volunteer his time and experience to support the students of Bryan.
We encourage you to vote for David Stasny for the Bryan school board, at-large Place 6
RICK and LOURDES GORZYCKI
Bryan
Understands what students need to succeed
This letter is in support of a wonderful addition to the Bryan ballot this year: Deidra Davis for Bryan school board. Davis teaches at Texas A&M and is the proud mom of an Aggie. As a university instructor, she works regularly with undergraduate students and understands what they need to be successful in college.
As a parent of a recent high school graduate and now college student, she understands today's challenges of raising and educating children, and encouraging their academic growth as well as their character development.
She would bring both of these experiences to the board. She is straightforward and willing to listen to all voices and find appropriate compromise that fits our community. She is a scientist by training, able to understand the state of the art that affects educational outcomes in the classroom and beyond.
The Eagle chose not to endorse a candidate in this race, indicating both would be good in the position. This was a rare action by the paper, which recommended someone in nearly all other races. That says much of Davis' capacity to serve our families and our children in this role.
Please join me in choosing Deidra Davis at the polls.
MICHELLE MEYER
Bryan
Made positive differences in students' lives
This letter is in support of Deidra Davis, who is running for the Bryan school board. Davis is a strong leader. I have had the pleasure of sitting on a committee with her and her brilliant confidence to speak, bring important views forward and advocate for the right things always are valued.
Davis has made positive differences in students' lives by supporting them and mentoring them. A vote for Deidra Davis for the Bryan school board is a vote for our children's future.
SHANIELLE VEAZIE
Bryan
Team building, learning, care to improve schools
I support Tammie Preston-Phillips for College Station school board, Place 6. She is a lifelong resident of College Station and currently has a high school senior in the district. Her platform is built upon using team building, learning, and Care to improve our schools. I would like to share some directly observed actions in each of her platform areas.
She is a leadership scholar who teaches team building. Leadership includes the ability to inspire and motivate, communicate and listen, display integrity, be innovative and creative, and prioritize the aims of the organization. Preston-Phillips is dedicated to helping teachers and administrators engage the community in supporting children, while ensuring each student and teacher knows they matter and belong. I have observed her ability to build teams and broaden perspectives. She has developed programs that include real-world field experiences to enlighten and inspire.
A learning organization facilitates the learning of its members for continuously improvement. Preston-Phillips has worked in higher education for 20 years, and has been engaged in community learning through Sylvan and the Bryan Adult Learning Center as a part-time instructor. She created programs geared toward success for underrepresented student populations. Preston-Phillips would encourage teacher professional development on dynamic topics, such as behavioral and mental health issues within our student population.
Preston-Phillips demonstrates the highest levels of care and concern for others. She is a consensus builder who works tirelessly throughout the university and community. She wants to ensure children are supported within the school district. This vision includes reviewing current career and technical education programs to assess if they are meeting the needs of a changing student population and economy.
I don't know about you, but I think we all could use more TLC in 2020.
KIM E. DOOLEY
College Station
Candidate would bring accountability to Austin
I am proud to endorse Janet Dudding for Texas House District 14. Janet began her career investigating political corruption with me when I was state auditor of Mississippi. Janet brought accountability -- and justice -- to dozens of public officials who abused the public trust. And as your state representative, she would bring accountability to Austin, too.
I've known Janet for 35 years, and I know she would represent Bryan-College Station with integrity and honor. She'll be a representative who would make you proud.
RAY MABUS
Former U.S. Secretary of the Navy
Alexandria, Virginia
Would make conservative, deliberate decisions
John Raney says in one of his TV commercials: "I didn't run for this office to make a name for myself, but to make a difference". That says it all for just who John Raney is.
John built a successful business and raised his family in this community, which he has called home for more than 50 years.
John has sponsored or supported many meaningful pieces of legislation that directly or indirectly affect everyone in this community. I chose not to list them all as you can see them in John's re-election literature or on his website RaneyforTexas.com.
I know that we always can depend on John to make well-thought-out, conservative and deliberate decisions that are in the best interest of the residents of this community.
I know John to be a man of impeccable integrity and ask you to join me in voting to re-elect John Raney as our state pepresentative for Texas House District 14.
HENRY L. "SONNY" PRESNAL
Bryan
Extend Obaacare to the state's working poor
Janet Dudding is a certified public accountant who wants to be the new state representative for District 14. She understands budgets and thinks that our state budget should reflect our values.
One of those values is taking care of hard-working people who need health care. Texans pay a lot of dollars in federal income taxes, and every year the state of Texas leaves an estimated $10 billion in Washington, because we haven't extended the Affordable Care Act to poor, working families in Texas. As a result, Texas has the highest percentage of uninsured Americans in the country.
According to National Public Radio, by now the state of Texas would have received $50 billion if we had extended the ACA to the working poor in 2015. Spending this money in Texas would also reduce the uncompensated cost of treating the uninsured, currently paid by Texas hospitals, costs that you and I pay when we're charged for our health care.
Finally, economists estimate that every dollar the state spends on health care generates $1.30 in economic activity. It doesn't make sense to leave your money in Washington, D.C.
As our state representative, Janet Dudding would hold our government accountable and work to extend the ACA to the working poor in Texas. She has my vote.
ANDREAS KRONENBERG
College Station
Represents the values of Brazos County residents
Vowing to reflect the values of the community, as an inexperienced legislative newcomer to Austin, as declared by Janet Dudding, is effortless and easy. In Austin, Rep. John Raney has been reflecting Brazos County values for five terms. "Don't change horses in midstream," quoted by Abraham Lincoln in an 1864 speech.
It is extremely unusual for a freshman to be selected to serve on the Appropriations Committee as was Rep. Raney. Enormous for A&M, Raney served with distinction on the Higher Education Committee.
In educating herself, Dudding should be cognizant of Rep. Raney's compassionate achievements. He exemplifies Brazos County's residents' values. Due to space constraints, these are just a few:
• Last session A&M got an increase of $91 million in the budget; $50 million of that was from a rider Rep. Raney authored to bring A&M up to equal financing with The University of Texas
• Cut property tax rates
• Funded all day pre-K programs for low income students
• Gave teachers raises in both pay and benefits, as well as funded a $2,000 average 13th check for retired teachers and invested in their pensions to make it actuarially sound.
Rep. John Raney has served the people of Brazos County skillfully, expertly and with heart. Brazos County needs John Raney for another productive session.
SARAH PARKS
Dallas
Don't reelect people who cut budget for schools
Please join me in voting for Janet Dudding for Texas House District 14.
Janet's career as a governmental CPA will be an asset to the Bryan-College Stationcommunity and to the Texas Legislature.
We will face economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas faces a projected budget deficit, and Texans need those essential services our state government provides.
Now is not the time to reelect those who, when they last faced a budget deficit, cut funding for public education, Texas A&M, and health care. We need new and creative legislators with financial experience who can find the money necessary to fund key services, not cut spending.
In a time of crisis, we need a government auditor to represent us.
I have worked on a board with Janet in a local organization. She is a joy to work with. We need Janet Dudding's valuable expertise and positive outlook in our district.
JUDY BOCHNER
College Station
Can budget responsibility for social improement
It was with great satisfaction that I cast my vote for Janet Dudding for Texas House of Representatives, District 14, and I encourage you to do the same. Her stance on the environment is that we must protect it. On health care, we must provide it. On education, we must fund it. On liberty, that the law must deliver it to all, not just the wealthy and white.
Janet's background in accounting marries these ideas for social improvement with a mind that can budget for them with fiscal responsibility; resulting in Texans getting our money's worth from our government.
Her intelligence, compassion, responsibility and selflessness make her both my friend and my choice to represent us. Please join me in voting for Janet Dudding, CPA, for Texas House-District 14.
And, thank you, Janet, for running and giving me the opportunity to vote for a candidate I truly believe in.
TARA HARDIN
Bryan
Well-suitd for everything thejob requires
I was a prosecutor in the office Earl Gray is seeking to lead for more than a decade. During all of that, I had the opportunity to observe what is needed in the office, and also observe Earl as a defense attorney.
I can say without equivocation that Earl is well-suited for everything the job requires. He has the temperament to stand strong when needed, to be fair and compassionate when appropriate, and to treat the staff, attorneys, police officers and community with respect and dignity.
He is also honest. I hold honesty and treating employees and opponents with dignity and respect as the most important attributes of the job. I saw my former bosses do it, and I believe Earl will too. You would be well served to vote for him for Brazos County attorney.
MATT BARTON
Bryan
Candidate shows honesty, integrity and work ethic
I have known Earl Gray for more than 20 years and have always admired his honesty, integrity and determined work ethic.
Please join me in voting for him for Brazos County attorney.
MIKE CALLIHAM Jr.
College Station
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!