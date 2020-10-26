Letters for October 26

Commitment to work for all students is evident

We had the opportunity to vote for David Stasny for the Bryan school district board. We are lifelong residents of Bryan and parents of four children who attended Bryan schools and received a great education.

We appreciate the work David and the school board have done that has led to our children's success as well as the success achieved by thousands of other students.

David's commitment to provide opportunities for all students is evident in the many unique programs implemented during his tenure. From college preparatory programs such as Bryan Collegiate and International Baccalaureate to career tech training at the new Career Tech Center, students can prepare for a variety of future careers upon graduation.

Each decision is made with consideration for what is best for all the students in Bryan schools as well as continuing to spend tax dollars wisely. He has served on the Texas Association of School Boards to advocate for a better school finance system.

David also is active in Habitat for Humanity and for years was involved with local Scouting. We've known David for a long time and appreciate that he is willing to continue to volunteer his time and experience to support the students of Bryan.