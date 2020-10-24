Letters for October 24

Bryan needs more women on its city committees
In my two years on Bryan City Council, I have become concerned about what I believe is inadequate representation by women on our boards and commissions.
As of Oct. 1, 54 of 180 positions on our boards are occupied by women (30%). Only five of 26 boards have a majority of women. One board is 50%; 20 boards have fewer than 50% women. And would you believe that 15 boards have either no women appointees, or one woman on the board?
The five boards on which women have majority representation are the Bryan Cemetery Board, Animal Center Advisory Committee, Housing Authority Board, Community Development Advisory Committee and the Joint Relief Funding Review Committee.
Arguably, our three most influential boards are Planning and Zoning, Bryan Business Council and the BTU board. P&Z has two women (2 of 9), BBC has one woman (1 of 11), and BTU has one woman (1 of 7). That's 15% representation on our most influential boards. I also have been told by multiple individuals that the current woman serving on the BTU board is the only woman ever to serve on that board.
I am not a fan of filling quotas. As a principle, I think the best candidates should fill openings. But we have many talented, capable and successful women in our city. Are we to believe that 70% to 85% of the time, men are the best candidates? Women should be adequately represented on our boards and commissions.
The Bryan City Council will meet Tuesday to complete appointments to these boards. I would ask that more of our many capable women in our community apply for these positions, and that my fellow councilmembers prioritize appointing women to these boards.
BRENT HAIRSTON
Bryan City Council, SMD5
Would make the right decisions for the county
The 2020 election season has been a ride like we never experienced before. Regardless of the distractions, we must find time to figure out which candidates will best serve our community in an honest and straightforward manner.
I want leaders who have common sense and practical experience that prepares them to make decisions for those they represent. I want leaders who will "do the right thing," especially when it is not the latest fad.
Russ Ford is running for Brazos County commissioner for Precinct 2. I believe Russ would make the right decisions for the future of Brazos County.
Please join me in electing Russ Ford for Brazos County commissioner.
JODY QUIMBY
Bryan
Concerned with mental health and transparency
I recently cast my vote for Jane Sherman for Brazos County Commissioner for Precinct 2 because I believe she has our community's best interest in mind.
I met Jane and her family a couple years ago, and I see her frequently at community events. She grew up here, and she really understands the needs and desires of our residents. She's energetic, compassionate and has a real heart for service.
I trust that Jane would be transparent about how our tax dollars are spent. I know that she would listen to residents' concerns and address problems that we're faced with because it's been a rough year and a lot of people are struggling.
During a global health pandemic, when so many people have lost jobs and are suffering, a lot of our local issues have been brought to the surface. Jane has already begun championing for a better solution for community members suffering from mental health problems. She wants to make sure that people don't fall through the cracks.
I have faith that Jane would be a voice for people in Precinct 2, and I hope you choose to vote for her this election.
KIMBERLY IKPO
Bryan
Advocates for area's marginalized community
I first met Jane Sherman -- who is running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2 -- the night after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Jane had organized a candlelight vigil. I was one of about 30 Bryan-College Stationers gathered on the steps of the Brazos County Courthouse in grief and in silence, sheltering candles from a wind that was determined to blow out our flames. And then Jane arrived with a lighter.
Unlike a lot of politicians these days, Jane brings people together with warmth, honesty and decency. A Brazos County native, Jane left for college and then missionary work in Venezuela before returning home to start her family. For more than 20 years, she has worked to advocate for marginalized people, the past few years through nonprofits Habitat for Humanity and Tiny Hope Village. Jane has dedicated her career to advocating for people who often have no voice in decisions that affect them. She would bring this experience and advocacy to her work as county commissioner.
That night, Jane saw in me, a 16-year-old College Station High School junior, someone who, like her, wants to work for a kinder, better future. In the weeks since we met, she inspired me to work her phone bank, distribute literature and canvass for her campaign, even in neighborhoods where people were sometimes unkind. Why? Because I know our community would benefit from your vote for Jane Sherman's capable and compassionate leadership.
And that's worth working for.
CALLA DUFFIELD
College Station
Incumbents would harm the CS housing industry
I have been a home builder in College Station for more than 44 years and feel that I have helped numerous families with the American Dream of homeownership. Yet over the past few years a certain political action group has tried to demean and denigrate my industry and use scare tactics to get several of their members elected to the city council.
As a former council member myself, I appreciate the willingness to serve our community, but using the power of an elected official to try to destroy an industry that supports thousands of jobs and pours millions of dollars into the local economy is unacceptable.
Several members of the current council saw fit to propose a number of new restrictions that would curtail housing affordability. To anyone who lives in College Station, it is no secret that housing costs have increased year after year, to the point that many people simply cannot find an affordable home and move to Bryan. Imposing impact fees would just exacerbate that situation. They are supposed to help cover additional costs to the city that new development causes, but those costs definitely would be passed on to the buyer.
If the price of housing gets too high for the market, then homes will just stop being built -- which I believe is the ultimate goal of most of our current council. For that reason, I ask the residents of College Station to support every challenger to city council incumbents up for reelection this year.
Those candidates are Jason Cornelius for Place 1, Dell Seiter for Place 3 and Elizabeth Cunha for Place 4, which is an open seat. I believe these candidates would listen to all residents and promote smart growth and prosperity for the entire community.
Please join me on Election Day, Nov. 3.
LARRY MARRIOTT
College Station
Vote for incumbents on College Station council
Please convey thanks to everyone who already has voted.
For those who haven't, I urge you to take advantage of the last week of early voting or be sure to vote on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Whenever you vote, I urge you to go to the bottom of the ballot to the College Station City Council races and cast votes for Joe Guerra, Linda Harvell, Bob Brick and John Nichols, all solid backers of protecting our College Station neighborhoods.
JERRY COOPER
College Station
Need a CS council that represents everyone
I'm incredibly proud to support my friends Jason Cornelius for Place 1, Dell Seiter for Place 3 and Elizabeth Cunha for Place 4 on the College Station City Council. They are all different, but they are all like us.
Jason, Dell and Elizabeth represent the working men and women who make this city function. Their collective backgrounds evidence a dedication to community service and personal excellence. Jason is a community volunteer who has worked tirelessly to support of local businesses and charitable causes. Dell defended our country honorably as a Marine and also served in our nation's civil service and the private sector. Elizabeth is a well-respected Planning & Zoning Commissioner and beloved educator with College Station schools.
They all live in our neighborhoods and work in our businesses and public institutions. They have reared their families here alongside us. They understand the challenges and struggles we all face. Nevertheless, they have found time to serve and, when we need them most, they have stepped up to lead. Rather than isolate themselves in extreme fear, they have sought to bring this community together and lead us out of this crisis.
They are all forward-looking and future thinking. They have offered solutions to help lead the city through the budgetary challenges that lie ahead. They have worked through their volunteerism to ensure no neighborhood or resident is left behind.
It is time for a change. We need a council that looks like us, understands us, and represents the interests of everyone in our community -- not just a single neighborhood or issue.
I would encourage my fellow voters to dismiss the loud voices of grievance and division on the left, and instead support these candidates. They will unite us because they are us. Please join me in voting for Jason, Dell, and Elizabeth.
JEREMY OSBORNE
College Station
A broad and diverse experience benefits CS
Local government needs a man such as Bob Brick who brings the broad and diverse experience and judgment that present times require.
As the director of the Texas A&M Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering, I have had the privilege of having Bob Brick as a research biologist working with us as we search for more effective means of testing for COVID-19, as well as in the study of bio-function at the quantum level.
Bob not only brings a wealth of knowledge as a biologist to our research efforts, but he also directs the educational outreach for Salter Research Farm as we seek to share this facility with local groups motivated to study and enjoy the natural world on the banks of the Brazos River. These experiences have strengthened Bob's interest in supporting nature tourism as a way of diversifying the local economy.
Bob has served on the faculty of both Texas A&M University and Blinn College and knows first-hand how to relate to those educational institutions that are so important to the intellectual as well as the financial well-being of the Brazos Valley.
He has experience in the academic world and the world of private business and has served as a consultant in aquaculture for the government of Pakistan and in marine science education for the government of Indonesia.
Please join me in supporting Bob Brick for College Station City Council, Place 1.
MARLAN SCULLY
Bryan
Young, creative council candidates needed in CS
The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought real economic damage to every local economy in the United States -- and College Station is no different. At the height of the pandemic, unemployment in College Station reached its highest point, at 9.3%. Businesses were closing at a rapid pace, and unemployment claims soared.
The economy is recovering, however, and unemployment claims are dropping as well. According to Dennis Jansen with Texas A&M's Private Enterprise Research Center, newly released data from the state show unemployment claims at their lowest level since March. College Station claims data closely mirror the state's numbers.
It appears we finally are through the worst of the pandemic's economic calamity. But higher taxes and more fees are definitely not going to help foster the recovery process. In order to continue down that road, we need young and creative College Station City Council candidates to help put us on a positive track moving forward and not backward.
Those candidates are Jason Cornelius for Place 1, Dell Seiter for Place 3, and Elizabeth Cunha for Place 4. They have the wisdom and the stamina for the big job before us.
A vote for them is a vote for a brighter future for College Station. Election Day is Nov. 3.
ROSE SELMAN
College Station
Open to hearing many different opinions
Janet Dudding is a compassionate, goal-oriented person. She thinks forward on the subject of the future of Texas and the nation. She is inquisitive about the issues that affect our lives and goes to the source to get answers. Janet listens.
I have worked with Janet on organizations and, while she is a stickler for facts and ethics, I have found her to be open to hearing many different opinions. After hearing all sides, she is able to work with others to shape policies which work for all. These abilities would help her to bring forward legislation to the benefit of constituents and the state.
Better health care, education, fair wages, housing and clean air and water are at the heart of making a better economic situation for everyone. Please take the time to check out Dudding's stand on issues at www.janetdudding4texas.com/issues.
We need people such as Janet in our legislature. I am voting for Janet Dudding. I hope that you will too.
TINA HANNA
College Station
