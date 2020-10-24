Letters for October 24

Bryan needs more women on its city committees

In my two years on Bryan City Council, I have become concerned about what I believe is inadequate representation by women on our boards and commissions.

As of Oct. 1, 54 of 180 positions on our boards are occupied by women (30%). Only five of 26 boards have a majority of women. One board is 50%; 20 boards have fewer than 50% women. And would you believe that 15 boards have either no women appointees, or one woman on the board?

The five boards on which women have majority representation are the Bryan Cemetery Board, Animal Center Advisory Committee, Housing Authority Board, Community Development Advisory Committee and the Joint Relief Funding Review Committee.

Arguably, our three most influential boards are Planning and Zoning, Bryan Business Council and the BTU board. P&Z has two women (2 of 9), BBC has one woman (1 of 11), and BTU has one woman (1 of 7). That's 15% representation on our most influential boards. I also have been told by multiple individuals that the current woman serving on the BTU board is the only woman ever to serve on that board.