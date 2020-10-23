Letters for October 23

Support Bryan's school bond
As a Bryan resident since 1997 and a parent of three students who currently attend Bryan public schools, I am hoping you will join me in voting for the Bryan school bond this November.
This school bond is an investment, not only in our future, but it comes at a critical time in Bryan's history. As we continue to feel the economic effects of COVID-19, a $175 million influx of construction projects during the next 18 months would be a tremendous benefit to all of us, especially as many private companies and businesses wait to build or expand until we find ourselves in a more predictable economy, which hopefully will come sooner rather than later.
With the Bryan school district being the larger in Brazos County, our schools should be the shining example for the rest of the Lone Star State and give our students, teachers and staff the appropriate physical infrastructure to succeed. These much needed new, safer facilities and maintenance initiatives will enhance student success and retention as we prepare our children and future generations for the jobs of tomorrow.
I hope you will join me in early voting beginning and vote for the Bryan school bonds. It is an important investment in our community and one that will pay dividends for generations to come.
CHARLENE HEATH
Bryan
Not afraid to ask the difficult questions
I support Julie Harlin as she seeks reelection as Bryan school board Place 2 trustee. I have worked with Harlin since she first joined the board while I served as board president in 2016. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve with her for the past four years.
Having been a longtime trustee, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with many board members through my 14 years of service. I have appreciated the contributions of all, but Harlin stands out. She is a highly educated and competent leader. She is not afraid to ask the difficult questions, and she approaches the role with integrity and positivity. In addition to her active service to our Bryan school board, she has represented the district well, joining me in statewide advocacy, presenting several workshops to our school board peers from other school districts in Texas. As a professor and faculty leader at Texas A&M University, her professional experience complements her role on the board, making her an even more effective board member. She is the type of leader who knows how board action leads to positive student outcomes.
Through my service to Bryan schools, I have learned that one of the indicators of strong school districts is a stable board of trustees. Julie Harlin brings that stability with the knowledge and passion for ensuring our students have all the opportunities they need to be successful.
Please join me supporting Julie Harlin in her campaign for reelection to the Bryan school board, Place 2.
DOUGLAS WUNNEBURGER
Bryan
Wants to bring an end to schools-to-prison trend
Ebony Peterson is a lifelong resident of Bryan-College Station. Born and reared in Brazos county, Peterson is definitely no stranger to the community.
Peterson is following in her grandfather's shoes and is emulating his path. Her grandfather -- "Big Pete" -- was an educator in the Bryan school district for many years. He instilled civic duty and positive relationships with her from a very young age.
Ebony Peterson's goal is attaining a place on the Bryan school board to bridge the gap between the community and the decision-making board members. Peterson is known for her work on social justice issues and her stance on living in a world where people can coexist peacefully.
Ebony Peterson's platform is the following: Putting an end to the school to prison pipeline, less police interaction and more of school-based discipline, implementing the Read by Third Program in all elementary schools in Bryan, and making sure that all students in the district are equipped with what they need to receive the top-notch education they deserve,
As someone who has worked closely with Ebony Peterson on multiple projects to strengthen the Bryan-College Station community, I know that there is no better candidate than her for Bryan school board, Single Member District 2.
QYNETTA CASTON, '21
Bryan
First-hand experience with issues she raises
I support Ebony Peterson for Bryan school board, District 2. Ebony is a Bryan native and as a mother, she knows and understands the concerns of parents in her district.
She has first-hand experience with the issues that she would like to see improved, including the way we discipline our children in school. She wants to end the school-to-prison pipeline that plagues communities of color in Bryan and beyond.
Our kids ought to feel safe, but also respected and given an equal chance to succeed regardless of race, ethnicity or income. Especially now, when stresses are high and finances are tight, we don't need parents to be saddled with fines for misconduct and we need to offer support to our kids with increased opportunities for counseling.
This is what Ebony supports. While our current school board is working hard, we are missing an opportunity to diversify and represent all interests across our vibrant community. Ebony Peterson brings this opportunity and I encourage your vote for her.
BRITTANY PERRY
Bryan
Prudent, disciplined, thoughtful and caring
I have known Bobby Gutierrez for the better part of three decades. I have worked with Bobby on charity committees, fundraisers, charity events, appointed boards and many other things benefitting the cities of Bryan and College Station, Bryan schools and the entire community in either official or volunteer roles. I always have found Bobby to be prudent, disciplined, thoughtful, caring and plugged into the community.
The sad truth is, when there is charity work to be done, the type of work that nobody sees or gets credit for, there is a small group of around 50 people who consistently show up and work and/or donate. Bobby is well-known for being there when it counts -- no matter who gets the credit for it -- with his labor and his dollars. Bobby gives back to his community and does so selflessly and consistently and has for decades.
Bobby is also a native of Bryan, a lifelong resident who cares deeply about his beloved city and the people who live, work and visit here. He has a five-decade vested interest in this city and community.
The truth is there are a million qualifications I could cite and a million adjectives I could use to describe Bobby Gutierrez, but the one I choose, the one that means the most to me is friend. Bobby is my friend. I know him well, I trust him and his decision-making. He is the right candidate and I would recommend anyone who resides in our district to vote for him.
It my great pleasure to endorse Bobby Gutierrez for Bryan City Council, Single Member District #3.
ANDREAS PAVLATOS
Bryan
Background, experience would serve Bryan well
We recommend Flynn Adcock to represent Single Member District 4 on the Bryan City Council.
No newcomer, Flynn and his family have been a part of the Bryan community for more than two decades. The Adcock children are contemporary with our own and have shared school, sports and spiritual growth. Flynn and his wife, Donna Adcock, are also our neighbors in the Memorial Forest area.
With the end of Mike Southerland's term on the council, the opportunity exists for new guidance but continued success for the city of Bryan. Flynn Adcock's professional knowledge as an economist and his years of volunteer experience with the city of Bryan make him a great candidate for inclusion on the city council. Flynn serves as chairman of the Bryan Texas Utilities Board of Directors and is also a member of the Hospice Brazos Valley Board of Directors.
Having served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Community Development Advisory Committee, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee as well as organizations in his own neighborhood, Flynn has a unique experiential knowledge and resident's viewpoint of city of Bryan operations that the other candidate for Single Member District 4 simply doesn't possess.
Our observation is that Flynn Adcock loves his family and community and long ago made the decision to invest in both. Flynn's interest in maintaining city infrastructure, careful growth and neighborhood integrity all stand to benefit Single Member District 4 and the city of Bryan.
Please consider joining us in supporting the "Good Life, Texas Style" by voting for Flynn Adcock for Bryan City Council, Single Member District 4.
PHILIP and SANDRA GATES
Bryan
The right person at the right time to move CS forward
I strongly support Jason Cornelius for College Station City Council, Place 1. Jason is the right person at the right time to help move our city forward.
Jason has spent virtually his entire life in our community and has served it in many capacities. As a local banker for almost 20 years, he understands the trials and challenges faced by our neighbors and the business community in College Station we have at this time.
Jason's strong leadership qualities, successful business acumen, and his obvious desire to serve his community make him the clear choice for election to the College Station City Council, Place 1.
Jason is a member of the board for the Chamber of Commerce, the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Project Unity and serves as the chair of the board for Twin City Mission. As a member of these nonprofit groups, he knows the need for us to work together to make out city a better place to live for all residents. Jason took it upon himself and recently organized a panel discussion with local leaders in law enforcement and government to discuss racial justice and accountability in our community, which was well-received and appreciated by all who attended. Jason's dynamic and thoughtful leadership would help move our city forward.
Jason has been endorsed by many organizations in the community, including the College Station Firefighter's Union. We are fortunate to have a public servant of Jason's character willing to make tough decisions based on solid business experience and community involvement to help lead us into a bright future for College Station.
Jason is a fresh voice so badly needed to bring a new perspective to the discussions that influence our city in so many different ways.
Please vote for Jason Cornelius for College Station City Council, Place 1.
FRANK MULLER
College Station
Know who is supporting candidates before voting
Please vote for Bob Brick, who is running for reelection to Place 1 on the College Station City Council to represent our neighborhoods and communities. The College Station City Council needs people with integrity, compassion and honesty, especially during these unprecedented times. Bob Brick is a man who possesses these traits.
Bob realizes that to bring economic growth to our city means looking at the big picture and not at specific special interest areas. What is wrong with promoting natural areas for the enjoyment of watching and interacting with wildlife and for the health of our residents?
We need city council members representing the residents of this city and not special interest groups. We need leaders who stand up for our neighborhoods and are not influenced by political action committees such as the Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee. These special interest groups have had too much control over our city for far too long. Enough with the out of control construction of Aggie shacks and stealth dorms at the expense of our neighborhoods.
I encourage you to research your candidates on who contributes to their campaigns. Scrutinize political candidates when a major portion of their financial contributions consists of PACs and out-of-town contributors. Our city leaders need to think about the future of the people who live in this city, not the out-of-towners who swoop in, build their apartment complexes and subdivisions, and then move on to the next city.
You can see each of the candidates filing and campaign finances at cstx.gov/departments_city_hall/elections.
Bob is not against the growth of our city. He is for sustainable and desirable growth of our city.
Bob Brick is the right man for Place 1 on the College Station City Council.
DONELL RAMIREZ
College Station
Experience and critical leadership skills
I am strongly supporting John Nichols, Place 5; Linda Harvell, Place 3; and Bob Brick, Place 1 for another term on the College Station City Council. Each brings a distinct background of experience and unique personality to the governance of our city.
What they share is a deep-seated love for this community and concern for our residents. They have the experience and critical leadership skills to listen to all sides of an issue and to form an effective position based on the facts and what is in the best interest of our community.
We truly are blessed to live in College Station. Please join me in voting for John, Linda and Bob.
STEVE BEACHY
College Station
