Letters for October 23

Not afraid to ask the difficult questions

I support Julie Harlin as she seeks reelection as Bryan school board Place 2 trustee. I have worked with Harlin since she first joined the board while I served as board president in 2016. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve with her for the past four years.

Having been a longtime trustee, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with many board members through my 14 years of service. I have appreciated the contributions of all, but Harlin stands out. She is a highly educated and competent leader. She is not afraid to ask the difficult questions, and she approaches the role with integrity and positivity. In addition to her active service to our Bryan school board, she has represented the district well, joining me in statewide advocacy, presenting several workshops to our school board peers from other school districts in Texas. As a professor and faculty leader at Texas A&M University, her professional experience complements her role on the board, making her an even more effective board member. She is the type of leader who knows how board action leads to positive student outcomes.