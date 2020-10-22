Letters for October 22

Do we think we can save our country by destroying it?

No one should claim that our capitalist, democratic republic is perfect. It would be great if we had statesmen in Washington seriously trying to fix it. If, instead, we vote to destroy it, we would pay an enormous price.

Are we so arrogant to think that after destroying our country we could create a better system? Do we have a model in mind, such as Venezuela or China? Don't destroy it! Fix it!

Saying you want to transform our society is just a sneaky way of saying you are ready to destroy it.

Maybe start with term limits to replace ineffectual or, worse, power-mad, corrupt long-term officials with real patriots. Is our system perfect? Should we destroy it or try to make it better?

For our nation, I am afraid that this election could take our country down a path that is far too dangerous and there may be no way back.

In all the decisions we are facing, I hope we will let reason prevail.

WILLIAM BASSICHIS

College Station

