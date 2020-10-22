Letters for October 22

Do we think we can save our country by destroying it?
No one should claim that our capitalist, democratic republic is perfect. It would be great if we had statesmen in Washington seriously trying to fix it. If, instead, we vote to destroy it, we would pay an enormous price.
Are we so arrogant to think that after destroying our country we could create a better system? Do we have a model in mind, such as Venezuela or China? Don't destroy it! Fix it!
Saying you want to transform our society is just a sneaky way of saying you are ready to destroy it.
Maybe start with term limits to replace ineffectual or, worse, power-mad, corrupt long-term officials with real patriots. Is our system perfect? Should we destroy it or try to make it better?
For our nation, I am afraid that this election could take our country down a path that is far too dangerous and there may be no way back.
In all the decisions we are facing, I hope we will let reason prevail.
WILLIAM BASSICHIS
College Station
Ready to be effective on Day 1 on CS council
If you think your vote doesn't matter, consider the College Station City Council special election held Jan. 28. In a four-way race, Joe Guerra Jr. received 49.3% of the votes cast. If only 33 more Guerra supporters had made it to the polls that day or if 17 people had switched their votes from any of the other three candidates, Joe would have been elected. A runoff was delayed until now because of the pandemic. For this important position that has been vacant for almost a year since a councilwoman resigned to run for Congress, it's time to elect Joe Guerra.
Guerra is a former planning & development city staff member, a member of the steering committee developing the new revised Comprehensive Plan and a current Planning & Zoning Commission member. Because of Joe's professional résumé, more than 30 years of experience as a certified city planner and certified transportation planner and his expertise in both traffic issues and zoning regulations, he is ready to be a contributing member of the city council on day one of his term. His ability to understand and judge the relative merits of the new "revised" Comprehensive Plan puts him in a position to lead the council in its deliberations.
One of Joe's ideas regarding the use of the revised Comprehensive Plan is to look for specific ways that the city can help devise a redevelopment plan of Post Oak Mall that would include not only existing anchor stores but also look for a wider variety of uses, such as entertainment venues and dining. This would be a collaborative effort with the property owners and investors who are interested in increasing their business access to the main campus while boosting the interest and access to visitors to our city looking for fun things to do outside of Texas A&M events.
I have known Joe for several years through his work in this community. He is a man of integrity, but more to the point, he has the qualifications and experience needed for this key position in these challenging times. On Nov. 3, vote for Joe Guerra Jr. We've needed him on city council. Let's elect him now.
DAVID HIGDON
College Station
Candidate has a wide scope of experience
All of the candidates for College Station City Council should be respected for their decision to offer their time. The better person for Place 1 is Elizabeth Cunha, who has served as the chair of the Parks/Rec Board, the 2020 Census Committee, the BioCorridor Board, the Comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee, the Impact Fee Advisory Board and is currently on the Planning & Zoning Committee. Her wealth of knowledge isn't limited to just one issue, but rather a wide scope of experience.
Elizabeth brings real-life experience to the council with her involvement in her neighborhood home owners' association, working as an academic tutor at A&M Consolidated High School for the past 15 years, and seeing the transportation opportunity by the use of public transit and cycling to her place of employment from the residents' perspective.
She is a thoughtful listener, one who researches the issue under consideration and seeks a solution that aligns with the overalls goals and plans of the city. She is a strong advocate of economic development that creates a diverse economy and offers income opportunity for residents across the spectrum.
Safety personnel, fire/medics and police/dispatchers who respond to our needs 24/7 deserve adequate equipment, and competitive benefits to help in retaining these critical skills.
Elizabeth is deeply concerned about the neighborhoods in which the next generation grows, and the total growth of the city and surrounding area. Her commitment to this position is critical.
She is endorsed by College Station Firefighters Association, the BCS Association of Realtors and the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association, and is recommended by The Eagle.
Now is the time to vote for Elizabeth Cunha for Place 4 on the College Station City Council.
CRAIG HALL
College Station
Need leaders who will lead with purpose, virtue
As a Catholic, my faith teaches me that advocating for the life and dignity of the human person is the foundation of creating a just society and supporting a culture of life. Living in a community which mobilizes for the good of others so often is something I love to tell people about.
I had the privilege of meeting Jane Sherman when my family helped with the Habitat for Humanity youth build. As the former marketing director, she was gifted in bringing people together to accomplish the mission of creating stability and self-reliance for families in need of affordable housing.
Looking out for those marginalized and being a voice for those who do not know what options they have within their reach to improve their quality of life is a necessary skill in a public servant and leader. In our community, we have many working residents who struggle to balance the demands of life with a rising cost of living and need such leadership.
As a resident who understands the gift of faith, the experience of the immigrant, the value of freedom and the life-changing work of being a missionary and advocate for those in need, Jane Sherman is an asset to our community as she approaches policies and the use of funding with common sense and compassion. I am hopeful and refreshed by her proactive vision of examining policies that relate to affordable housing, rehabilitation for the mentally ill and prison reform -- just three issues which truly can have the potential to elevate the dignity of the human person.
In a year unlike any other, I believe we need leaders who lead with purpose and virtue, to build strong bridges of opportunity for all people. Jane Sherman would be a clear voice for a hopeful future for our community.
JULIA MOTEKAITIS
College Station
Candidate named one of 3 best elected officials
Linda Harvell has shown her ability to be a true leader over the years. She has worked tirelessly in the McCulloch community, showing her compassion for others.
Linda is dedicated continually to making College Station a great place to live for all people. She has walked every street in the McCulloch subdivision and talked to the residents to find out what their concerns are.
This is one reason Linda ran for city council, because she wanted to make a difference. This makes her an exceptional candidate. She genuinely cares about people and their well-being. She takes her job seriously. Not only does she say what she wants to do, but her actions speak for themselves.
Linda was involved actively in helping to raise funds for the historic signs in the McCulloch neighborhood. She took time out of her busy schedule to participate in the fundraiser. She believes that historic homes are worth saving. Linda understands what is needed to preserve the true character of an historic home and what it takes to tell the story of those who lived there. She has a caring heart, a contagious smile and is a true fighter for the people.
Harvell was voted to the top three best elected officials list, she is serving as mayor pro tem, she co-chairs Operation Restart task force, and was named volunteer of the year for the College Station Fire Department and she is a successful business owner.
Linda is the perfect candidate because she has what it takes to get the job done.
MAMIE L. ELLIS
College Station
Questions to ask yourself before going to the polls
We are all drowning in social media, news and fake news about the national election, making it easy to lose sight of the fact that the future of our neighborhoods is on the College Station ballot this November. Despite what some may believe, our city council races are nonpartisan. There are no D or R after each candidate's name.
We get to choose our City's leaders by asking ourselves:
• Why is this candidate running?
• Does he/she have any conflicts of interest?
• Who are the people supporting each candidate, and what do they expect from that candidate in return?
• Does the candidate know enough about city governance to be an effective advocate for his/her position?
• Who has the best interest of all of the residents of College Station?
As College Station recovers from the pandemic and the financial pressures grow on City services, we need to look to city council members who are knowledgeable about their jobs and are committed to protecting our safety and financial well-being. Now is a critical time when experience matters.
We are fortunate to have three outstanding College Station City Council members who are up for reelection: Bob Brick, Linda Harvell and John Nichols. Joe Guerra Jr. is the new face candidate who is recognized as an expert in traffic management and land -use development issues.
Your vote for either Republican or Democrat national and state candidates probably is set in stone. But take some time and pay attention to the political races that impact your daily life and the welfare of your community directly. Join me in getting the noise out of this election cycle and voting for four true public servants with proven records of commitment to our community: Joe Guerra Jr. and incumbents Bob Brick, Linda Harvell and John Nichols.
SHIRLEY DUPRIEST
College Station
Should we build our society out of bricks or stones?
Should we build our society with bricks or stones? The European Union, representing a modern progressive state, prefers "bricks." The EU's 1992 poster "Europe: Many Tongues, One Voice," depicts its society as a modern version of Pieter Bruegel's Tower of Babel and its people made of bricks. Even its parliament building in Strasbourg, France, is modeled on the painting.
It is fascinating that the EU identifies itself with the biblical story of a people in rebellion against God and formed from bricks -- which are man-made, interchangeable and not unique or special.
The United States, representing a classical liberal democratic republic, prefers "stones." Our nation was and still is based on the idea "that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights." Our nation identifies itself with the Creator God and depicts its citizens as similar to stones -- which are formed by God, not interchangeable but unique.
The classical liberal democratic republic, which views man as created in the image of God, seems a better fit for what we actually see in the world around us. And, nations built with this view demonstrably have produced the greatest human flourishing in the history of mankind.
DON McLEROY
College Station
Not just the easy choice, but the right one, too
I have been an attorney in Brazos County since 2015. Before coming to Brazos County, I went to law school at Michigan State University and was fortunate enough to play football in college at Miami University in Ohio. I have had the privilege during my time both as a lawyer and student-athlete to come across individuals whom I admire and found myself looking up to. I consider Earl Gray to be a part of those select individuals.
I first met Earl in court in November 2015 as he was the opposing counsel on a case. I quickly was impressed, not only by his legal ability, but also his tenacity and character. As many are gracious in defeat, Earl was even more gracious in victory. He was complimentary and has served as a mentor to me ever since.
Earl knows more about prosecution and the practice of law than most attorneys in the Brazos Valley. Electing Earl as Brazos County attorney is not just the easy choice, it's the right one. Apart from his experience as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor, he's the better man for the job.
It is my privilege to endorse Earl Gray as Brazos County attorney.
WILLIAM CALDERON
Bryan
